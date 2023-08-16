Aug 16 (Reuters) - OpenAI said on Wednesday it had acquired digital products company Global Illumination, in what comes as the first known acquisition by the storied artificial intelligence firm.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

"The entire (Global Illumination) team has joined OpenAI to work on our core products including ChatGPT," OpenAI said.

New York-based Global Illumination was founded in 2021 by Thomas Dimson, Taylor Gordon and Joey Flynn, all of whom have previously worked at Meta Platforms' Instagram.

Global Illumination most recently worked on open-source technology related to online game production. Dimson is credited with drafting some of the original code for Instagram's content ranking algorithms, according to his personal website. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)