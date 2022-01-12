Log in
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
331.245 USD   -0.93%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Palestinian man, 80, found dead after being held in Israeli raid

01/12/2022 | 10:40am EST
Men stand next to a poster of Palestinian Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad, 80, in Jiljilya village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank

JILJILYA, West Bank (Reuters) -An 80-year-old Palestinian man, described by his family as a U.S. citizen, was found dead after being detained and handcuffed during an Israeli raid on a village in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials and relatives said on Wednesday.

The body of Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad was found in Jiljilya in the early hours of the morning with a plastic zip-tie still around one wrist, villagers told Reuters.

The Israeli military confirmed that it had carried out an overnight operation in the village, and that a Palestinian was "apprehended after resisting a check". It said he was alive when the soldiers released him.

"The Military Police Criminal Investigation Division is reviewing the incident, at the end of which the findings will be transferred to the Military General Advocate Corps," it said in a statement.

As'ad's family told Reuters As'ad was an American citizen, a former Chicago resident, who had lived in the United States for decades and returned 10 years ago. The U.S. Embassy declined to comment.

As'ad's family delayed the funeral until Thursday to allow a post-mortem. Islam Abu Zaher, a local doctor who said he had tried to resuscitate As'ad but found no pulse, said there were no obvious signs of injury and the cause of death was unclear.

"It is possible that he suffered a heart attack or some form of panic," Abu Zaher told Reuters, noting that As'ad had previously undergone open heart surgery and cardiac catheterisation. "We would need to perform an autopsy."

Jiljilya village council head Fouad Qattoum said As'ad was returning home after visiting relatives when Israeli soldiers stopped his car, bound him, blindfolded him and led him away to a building still under construction. Another villager said he saw Israeli soldiers walking As'ad away around 3 a.m.

As'ad's body was found more than an hour later, according to vegetable seller Mamdouh Elaboud, who said he was himself detained for 20 minutes, then released.

"After the soldiers were gone, we noticed someone on the ground," Elaboud, 55, told Reuters. "He was lying face down on the ground and when we turned him over we found an elderly man with no sign of life."

In a post on Facebook page, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh blamed Israeli forces for the man's death, calling it a "crime".

Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Amnon Shefler said the military "will investigate this event in a thorough and professional manner, acting in line with our values and protocols."

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta in Jiljilya and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza, writing by Stephen Farrell in JerusalemEditing by Peter Graff)

By Ali Sawafta


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 39 918 M - -
Net cash 2021 65 029 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 930 B 930 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,35x
EV / Sales 2022 6,13x
Nbr of Employees 68 177
Free-Float 84,5%
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-0.59%930 137
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY11.73%43 645
MATCH GROUP, INC.-4.73%35 669
TWITTER, INC.-5.92%32 452
BUMBLE INC.-2.19%4 280
NEW WORK SE1.15%1 405