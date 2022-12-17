Polish PM and ruling party boss send mixed signals on court reform

WARSAW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Two of Poland's leaders sent
different signals on Saturday on legislation designed to unblock
European Union funds, underscoring divisions in the ruling camp
over a bill that has seen mounting uncertainty over its future.
Poland's government, embroiled in a long-running row with
the EU over alleged politicisation of the country's courts, said
on Tuesday it had agreed amendments to a judicial law with
Brussels that would release 35.4 billion euros ($37.5 billion)
in COVID-19 recovery funds withheld over the dispute.
However, on Saturday ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski,
widely seen as Poland's de facto ruler, was quoted as saying the
bill containing the amendments could be "extremely destructive".
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki subsequently urged
lawmakers to quickly resolve the dispute with Brussels, arguing
that unblocking the funds would help Poland boost defence
spending as war rages in neighbouring Ukraine as well as shoring
up the country's financial security.
"The dispute with the European Commission must be ended,
because the real conflict is taking place east of Poland today,"
Morawiecki wrote in a Facebook post.
The bill has split the ruling camp, with the
ultra-conservative United Poland, a junior partner in
government, saying it will vote against it on the grounds that
it damages Polish sovereignty and could cause chaos in the
judicial system.
After President Andrzej Duda expressed doubts about the
legislation, the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party
said it would be taken off the agenda of a parliamentary sitting
on Thursday, leaving the reform proposals in limbo.
The comments by PiS leader Kaczynski added to uncertainty
over the bill's passage.
"The effects in Poland could be extremely destructive, not
only for the judiciary, but also for the entire state
apparatus," Kaczynski was quoted as saying in an extract of an
interview with the Gazeta Polska weekly.
He said its adoption would "probably, but not certainly"
fulfil the milestones set out by the European Commission as
conditions for receiving the funds, but it required further
consultation.
Under the bill, the Supreme Administrative Court would deal
with disciplinary cases instead of a contested chamber of the
Supreme Court, in a bid to address concerns that the previous
system had been used to punish judges critical of the
government's judicial reforms.
Judges would also not face disciplinary action for
questioning the independence of colleagues appointed by organs
that critics say are politicised.
($1 = 0.9450 euros)
(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Helen Popper and David
Holmes)