    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/17 12:18:30 pm
334.925 USD   +0.01%
PRIVACY CONVERSATIONS : Community and the Metaverse With Dr. Rashawn Ray
PU
Wall Street falls after slide in Big Tech stocks
RE
Today on Wall Street: Backlash
Privacy Conversations: Community and the Metaverse With Dr. Rashawn Ray

12/17/2021 | 12:09pm EST
In the sixth episode of our Privacy Conversations series, Meta's Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer for Public Policy Erin Egan speaks with Dr. Rashawn Ray, Professor of Sociology at the University of Maryland, Executive Director for the Lab for Applied Social Sciences Research and a Senior Fellow at The Brookings Institution.

In their discussion, Dr. Ray covers best practices for sustainable community engagement. He addresses how to establish trust with and build cutting-edge technology solutions for those who aren't early adopters. Erin and Dr. Ray also talk about the opportunities and challenges around inclusive design and approaches to bystander privacy, drawing on insights from Dr. Ray's work at the intersection of policy, justice reform and racial equity.

  • 00:00Introduction
  • 02:50Building trust
  • 10:25Community Based Participatory Research
  • 21:00Inclusive design
  • 34:05Bystander privacy
  • 39:22Parting advice

Disclaimer

Meta Platforms Inc. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 17:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
08:06aANALYSIS : Reddit IPO to test social media platform's 'meme' stock hype
RE
07:34aBLUEBIRD BIO, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06:49aFacebook Owner Takes Action Against Seven Entities for Surveillance Activity
MT
02:56aBoeing wants to build its next airplane in the 'metaverse'
RE
02:31aProminent Egyptian opposition activist's phone hacked - watchdog
RE
12:03aNetherlands OKs Facebook Owner Meta's Data Center Plan
MT
12/16U.S. CFPB asks 'buy-now, pay-later' companies for data on products, practices
RE
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 39 930 M - -
Net cash 2021 67 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 932 B 932 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,34x
EV / Sales 2022 6,10x
Nbr of Employees 68 177
Free-Float 84,5%
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 334,90 $
Average target price 403,53 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.22.60%931 611
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%45 811
MATCH GROUP, INC.-17.69%35 227
TWITTER, INC.-20.35%34 423
BUMBLE INC.0.00%4 370
NEW WORK SE-25.36%1 328