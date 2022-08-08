Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:10 2022-08-08 pm EDT
170.50 USD   +2.03%
02:27pThe first Ukraine grain cargo refused by buyer -Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon
RE
02:03pPulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough dies at 89
RE
01:55pPulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough dies at 89
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough dies at 89

08/08/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Author David McCullough speaks during ceremonies commemorating the 50th anniversary of the death of President John F. Kennedy in Dealey Plaza in Dallas

(Reuters) - David McCullough, best-selling author and renowned historian who won Pulitzer Prizes for his biographies of presidents John Adams and Harry Truman, has died at the age of 89, his publisher said on Monday.

McCullough died on Sunday at his home in Hingham, Massachusetts, surrounded by his five children, according to a Facebook page maintained by his publisher, Simon and Schuster.

McCullough was known for writing several deeply researched and popular works about important American figures and points in history such as the building of the Brooklyn Bridge and the first flight by the Wright Brothers.

"As an historian, he paints with words, giving us pictures of the American people that live, breathe, and above all, confront the fundamental issues of courage, achievement, and moral character," the citation for his honorary degree from Yale University read, according to his biography on the Simon and Schuster website.

McCullough won a Pulitzer Prize in 1993 for "Truman," a biography about the 33rd president of the United States and another Prize in 2002 for "John Adams," a biography about the 2nd U.S. president.

McCullough also earned National Book Awards for the "The Path Between the Seas: The Creation of the Panama Canal" and "Mornings on Horseback."

In 2016, McCullough was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award.

McCullough was born in Pittsburgh in 1933. He attended Yale University where he earned an English literature degree. After school, he moved to New York City and got a job with Sports Illustrated.

He married Rosalee Barnes in 1954 and the couple had five children. Rosalee Barnes McCullough died in June at the age of 89.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Brendan O'Brien


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
02:27pThe first Ukraine grain cargo refused by buyer -Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon
RE
02:03pPulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough dies at 89
RE
01:55pPulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough dies at 89
RE
06:59aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Rise as -2-
DJ
04:05aRyanair to appeal against Hungary's 'baseless' consumer protection fine
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/07Floods strand 1,000 in California's Death Valley
RE
08/07Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports
RE
08/07Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine -Turkish, Ukrainian officials
RE
08/07Cargo ships sail from Ukraine carrying foodstuffs
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 B - -
Net income 2022 26 695 M - -
Net cash 2022 40 966 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 449 B 449 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 167,11 $
Average target price 224,12 $
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-50.32%449 116
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY10.13%43 405
TWITTER, INC.-1.62%32 487
MATCH GROUP, INC.-48.75%19 181
BUMBLE INC.10.93%4 865
GREE, INC.1.30%1 098