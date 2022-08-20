Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
08/19/2022
167.96 USD   -3.84%
Rains pounding New Zealand ease but more forced from homes

08/20/2022 | 07:09am EDT
A view of flooding in Nelson

(Reuters) - Torrential rains eased on Saturday in New Zealand's northern and central regions after four days of downpours forced hundreds of people from their homes, although there were 100 new evacuations overnight.

The South Island city of Nelson has been the worst affected, with hundreds of homes evacuated over the week, and some rendered uninhabitable. Towns in the North Island have also been cut off, as floods submerged roads and homes.

"Things going forward look quite different from this past week," the Metservice weather forecaster said in a Twitter post. "Most of the rainfall activity is still mainly in the west, but with much lower accumulations."

Earlier, it had said warnings and watch alerts were lifted after rain eased in northern and central areas.

Nelson saw more evacuations on Saturday, said Kieran McAnulty, the emergency management minister, who thanked those assisting in the rescue effort but added that the area's recovery would be a "long and difficult" process.

"States of emergency remain ... in Nelson-Tasman, Marlborough and West Coast," he said on Twitter.

There were about 100 new evacuations overnight, the New Zealand Herald said.

In the Tasman district neighbouring Nelson, a total of 508 homes had been evacuated, emergency authorities said, and the figure could grow.

"That looks set to increase even more," Nelson Tasman civil defence officials said on Facebook.

The overnight rains had widened the inundations to the Cannan-Upper Takaka area and the Richmond ranges, they added.

A warning stays for heavy rain in Fiordland on the South Island, Metservice said on its website.

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate said affected New Zealanders were in their thoughts.

"Seeing the devastation caused by the floods in New Zealand is a reminder of the herculean effort we must all make to protect our planet," the royal couple posted on Twitter.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith; Editing by Sam Holmes and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 B - -
Net income 2022 26 670 M - -
Net cash 2022 40 925 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 451 B 451 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 167,96 $
Average target price 223,22 $
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-50.06%451 401
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY2.71%40 498
TWITTER, INC.1.78%33 610
MATCH GROUP, INC.-53.22%17 508
BUMBLE INC.-16.54%3 662
GREE, INC.3.54%1 108