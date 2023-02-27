Reuters reporters' online accounts faked to approach China activists

HONG KONG, Feb 28 - Two Reuters journalists
had their identities faked by an unknown person or people who
then used sham social media accounts to engage with Chinese
activists on several online platforms over several months.
The false representations of the two journalists, Shanghai
bureau chief Brenda Goh and Hong Kong-based correspondent Jessie
Pang, starting in late November, appeared on platforms including
Instagram and the Telegram message app.
The impersonator or impersonators were seeking information
about a group linked to protests the same month against China's
strict COVID-19 controls, according to screenshots and several
accounts provided to Reuters.
An Australia-based Chinese activist and dissident artist
known as Badiucao first disclosed the impersonations on Saturday
on Twitter.
A fake account was set up on Instagram and one on Telegram
purporting to be Pang, according to screengrabs from Badiucao
seen by Reuters. Another activist told Reuters he had conversed
with a fake persona of Goh via Telegram for three months.
Badiucao tweeted that he had been approached on Telegram by
someone purporting to be Pang, asking for information on a
Chinese-language online platform called Citizens Daily that
carries protest art.
"Hello everyone," an imposter wrote in a Telegram chatroom,
according to screenshots seen by Reuters that were provided by
Badiucao. "I am Jessie with Reuters." The imposter then asked
two members of the group: "Do you two have any ties to Citizens
Daily?"
The imposter sought to gain the group's trust by giving
details of Pang's background and recent work, Badiucao said.
Badiucao said he became suspicious at the language and
questions posed by the imposter, however, and asked to verify
the person's identity through Pang's verified Twitter account.
The imposter said he or she had no control over the Twitter
account, as it was "run by a team at Reuters," a screenshot of
the conversation provided by Badiucao showed.
The person then sent Badiucao, a political cartoonist
prominent among protesters, a photo of Pang's press ID, which
had expired.
Reuters could not ascertain who was behind the fake
journalist personas. After the fakes were exposed, all their
known accounts and conversations were deleted. None of Goh's or
Pang's official social media accounts appeared to have been
hacked.
A Reuters spokesperson said: "We are looking into the
impersonation and theft of press credentials of Reuters
journalists and will take appropriate action."
A spokesperson for Instagram owner Meta Platforms Inc
said the platform had taken down the imposter’s
account, declining to comment further. Telegram did not respond
to Reuters requests for comment on the impersonations of the
journalists' accounts on that platform.
A spokesman for Hong Kong's Security Bureau said: "Members
of the public are encouraged to report to the Police if there is
any suspected crime. The Police will take appropriate actions on
reports of crime accordingly."
An administrator at Citizens Daily, responding to a request
for comment, said the group suspected Chinese state involvement
in the impersonations. The administrator declined to give their
name, citing the risk of reprisals, and did not offer any
evidence to support this assertion.
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Cyberspace
Administration of China and the Public Security Bureau did not
respond to requests for comment on Citizens Daily's claim or on
the impersonation of the journalists.
Citizens Daily had been a conduit for sharing information
among protesters during the November demonstrations in multiple
Chinese cities against Beijing's zero-COVID policy, with some
calling for President Xi Jinping to step down and an end to
Communist Party rule.
The civil disobedience was unprecedented in mainland China
since Xi assumed power a decade ago, sparking a wave of arrests
and a broad security clampdown.
An activist with the Twitter handle "accelflopping" told
Reuters that an imposter purporting to be Goh contacted him via
Telegram. To gain his trust, the person showed a picture of
Goh's press card and provided other personal details, including
Goh's nationality.
This activist, who is based overseas, said he only learned
of the subterfuge from Badiucao on Saturday after having
communicated with the "fake Brenda" since late November about
his group's plans for future protests. They spoke via Telegram
text message, apart from one short phone call, he said.
He declined to disclose his name, citing sensitivities.
A person with the Twitter handle "775lighting" tweeted about
also having been approached several times since Feb. 4 by a
"fake Jessie" Pang, who sought to "steal sensitive details"
about their protest activities.
Reuters could not reach this person for comment.
(Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by William Mallard)