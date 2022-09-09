Roblox to launch 3D advertising next year

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Online gaming firm Roblox Corp
said on Friday it plans to launch 3D advertising on its platform
next year, as it strives to diversify its revenue stream beyond
in-game purchases.
It will test ads with developers and a handful of
advertisers by the end of this year, Roblox said at its annual
developers conference.
The 3D advertising, better known as "immersive ads",
experience will only reach audiences aged 13 and above, Roblox
said.
The announcement, however, comes at a time when a
deteriorating economy continues to ravage the advertising
industry, including giants such as Snap Inc and
Facebook owner Meta Platforms.
California-based Roblox, famous for its games "Jailbreak"
and "MeepCity", has felt the pinch as reopening of schools after
the lockdown and the red-hot inflation crimped user spending.
To combat the cooling demand, Roblox has been doubling down
on the "metaverse", a virtual space where players can do
everything from hanging out and chatting to shopping and
attending concerts.
Currently, it generates most of its revenue from its virtual
currency "Robux", which kids use to upgrade players' avatars by
buying in-game items such as accessories or pets.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)