  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:18:16 2023-06-07 am EDT
269.68 USD   -0.53%
10:57aIndices: Flight to quality
MS
RE
10:51aVoIP-Pal.com Files to Dismiss Lawsuits Against Twitter, Facebook, Google
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian-backed official says report of 300 zoo animals being killed in Ukraine dam flood are false

06/07/2023 | 10:53am EDT
(Reuters) - The Russian-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, a southern Ukrainian town controlled by Moscow, said on Wednesday that claims by a local private zoo that all of its 300 animals had drowned after the nearby dam crumbled were false.

A representative for the zoo, called Kazkova Dibrova, said via the zoo's Facebook account on Tuesday that the park had been completely flooded and that all of its animals had been killed after the nearby Nova Kakhovka dam collapsed.

Vladimir Leontyev, the Russian-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, said on Wednesday that the assertion was untrue and that the zoo's animals had been evacuated in 2022.

"Actually, the situation is that last year all the animals were evacuated and moved away from Kazkova Dibrova," he said.

"There was nobody left there, not a single animal."

Reuters could not independently verify his assertion.

The zoo itself gave a different account of events on Wednesday, saying that some initial information about what was going on had not been completely accurate and that some animals had not been at the zoo when it was flooded.

"Yesterday, the workers, being in a state of shock, gave me not quite accurate information. Some of the animals were not on the territory of the (zoo), but were at home with Val," a zoo representative said, referring to the zoo's director.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 126 B - -
Net income 2023 30 495 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 695 B 695 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,30x
EV / Sales 2024 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 77 114
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 271,12 $
Average target price 270,90 $
Spread / Average Target -0,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.125.52%694 808
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-20.90%31 059
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-7.25%12 866
MATCH GROUP, INC.-4.27%11 060
WEIBO CORPORATION-24.37%3 402
BUMBLE INC.-18.67%2 355
