Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/19 01:01:20 pm EDT
217.40 USD   +3.14%
12:40pRussian court says appeal launched against ban on Meta for "extremism" - Interfax
RE
12:40pRussian court says appeal launched against ban on Meta for "extremism" - Interfax
RE
11:47aAnalysis-Twitter exploring a sale would make free speech an afterthought
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian court says appeal launched against ban on Meta for "extremism" - Interfax

04/19/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 19 (Reuters) - An appeal has been launched against a Moscow court ruling that banned Meta from operating in Russia on the grounds of "extremist activity", Interfax news agency said on Tuesday.

Interfax initially reported that Meta itself had lodged the appeal but then cited the court press service as saying it had been filed by an unidentified third party.

The court could not immediately be reached for further clarification. A Meta spokesperson had no immediate comment.

The Moscow court ruling was delivered on March 21, confirming bans on Meta's Facebook and Instagram social networks that Russia had already imposed. Its WhatsApp messaging service was not affected.

Russia initially banned Facebook for restricting access to Russian media, while Instagram was blocked after Moscow objected to temporary changes in Meta's hate speech policy designed to allow users to vent their anger over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At the March court hearing, Meta's lawyer said the company was not carrying out extremist activities and was opposed to Russophobia.

Facebook last year had 7.5 million users in Russia and WhatsApp had 67 million, researcher Insider Intelligence estimates, while Instagram has said its ban will affect 80 million users in Russia.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan in London and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
12:40pRussian court says appeal launched against ban on Meta for "extremism" - Interfax
RE
12:40pRussian court says appeal launched against ban on Meta for "extremism" - Interfax
RE
11:47aAnalysis-Twitter exploring a sale would make free speech an afterthought
RE
10:48aJMP Securities Adjusts Meta Platforms' Price Target to $265 From $350, Keeps Market Out..
MT
10:39aMeta appeals against ban in Russia for "extremist" activity - Interfax
RE
09:18aRosenblatt Starts Meta Platforms at Neutral With $228 Price Target
MT
07:37aMETA : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:14aMETA PLATFORMS : Learn More About Climate Change and Make an Impact for Earth Day
PU
06:39aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Twitter Poised to Fall, SoFi T..
MT
05:46aFB ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 9, 2022 in the Cl..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 B - -
Net income 2022 34 398 M - -
Net cash 2022 54 555 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 572 B 572 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
EV / Sales 2023 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 71 970
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 210,77 $
Average target price 321,44 $
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-37.34%572 141
TWITTER, INC.12.10%36 920
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-14.23%34 651
MATCH GROUP, INC.-31.59%25 797
BUMBLE INC.-24.31%3 318
GREE, INC.46.99%1 699