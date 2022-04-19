Russian court says appeal launched against ban on Meta for "extremism" - Interfax

April 19 (Reuters) - An appeal has been launched against a
Moscow court ruling that banned Meta from operating in
Russia on the grounds of "extremist activity", Interfax news
agency said on Tuesday.
Interfax initially reported that Meta itself had lodged the
appeal but then cited the court press service as saying it had
been filed by an unidentified third party.
The court could not immediately be reached for further
clarification. A Meta spokesperson had no immediate comment.
The Moscow court ruling was delivered on March 21,
confirming bans on Meta's Facebook and Instagram social networks
that Russia had already imposed. Its WhatsApp messaging service
was not affected.
Russia initially banned Facebook for restricting access to
Russian media, while Instagram was blocked after Moscow objected
to temporary changes in Meta's hate speech policy designed to
allow users to vent their anger over Russia's invasion of
Ukraine.
At the March court hearing, Meta's lawyer said the company
was not carrying out extremist activities and was opposed to
Russophobia.
Facebook last year had 7.5 million users in Russia and
WhatsApp had 67 million, researcher Insider Intelligence
estimates, while Instagram has said its ban will affect 80
million users in Russia.
(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan in London and Sheila Dang in New
York; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)