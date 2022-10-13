Russian rouble moves away from over three-month low vs dollar

*
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The rouble moved away from a
more than three-month low against the dollar on Thursday,
strengthening back past the 64 mark, with Russian markets still
buffeted by geopolitics as the conflict in Ukraine continued.
At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 1.2% stronger against the dollar
at 63.68, pulling away from a low of 64.9275 hit
on Wednesday, its weakest point since July 6.
It had gained 0.5% to trade at 62.46 versus the euro
. It had shed 0.4% against the yuan to 8.71
.
The rouble is the world's best-performing currency this
year, supported by capital controls and slumping imports after
Western governments unloaded hefty sanctions on Russia, while
scores of foreign companies paused operations in the country.
Recent escalation in Ukraine is likely to weigh on risk
appetite, analysts have said.
Promsvyazbank analysts attributed the rouble's gains on
Thursday to some overheating in the market and some
participants' tendency to lock in short-term profits.
The rouble has been weakening in recent sessions due to the
reduced supply of foreign currency from export-focused firms,
who will only begin preparing for this month's tax payment
period from next week, Banki.ru Chief Analyst Bogdan Zvarich
said.
Investors were also keeping an eye on U.S. consumer price
data, due later on Thursday, that could shed light on the pace
of Federal Reserve policy tightening.
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's
main export, was up 0.5% at $92.9 a barrel.
Russian stock indexes were mixed.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.1% to
965.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was
unchanged at 1,951.8 points.
SPB Exchange, following on from rival Moscow
Exchange, late on Wednesday said it would exclude
trading of Meta Platforms Inc. securities after the
U.S. company was added to financial monitoring agency
Rosfinmonitoring's list of "terrorists and extremists".
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Robert Birsel)