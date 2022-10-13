Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-12 pm EDT
127.50 USD   -0.81%
03:39aRussian rouble moves away from over three-month low vs dollar
RE
10/12Google approves Trump's Truth Social for Play Store
RE
10/12Hungary finalises deferred payments deal with Gazprom -minister
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian rouble moves away from over three-month low vs dollar

10/13/2022 | 03:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The rouble moved away from a more than three-month low against the dollar on Thursday, strengthening back past the 64 mark, with Russian markets still buffeted by geopolitics as the conflict in Ukraine continued.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 1.2% stronger against the dollar at 63.68, pulling away from a low of 64.9275 hit on Wednesday, its weakest point since July 6.

It had gained 0.5% to trade at 62.46 versus the euro . It had shed 0.4% against the yuan to 8.71 .

The rouble is the world's best-performing currency this year, supported by capital controls and slumping imports after Western governments unloaded hefty sanctions on Russia, while scores of foreign companies paused operations in the country.

Recent escalation in Ukraine is likely to weigh on risk appetite, analysts have said.

Promsvyazbank analysts attributed the rouble's gains on Thursday to some overheating in the market and some participants' tendency to lock in short-term profits.

The rouble has been weakening in recent sessions due to the reduced supply of foreign currency from export-focused firms, who will only begin preparing for this month's tax payment period from next week, Banki.ru Chief Analyst Bogdan Zvarich said.

Investors were also keeping an eye on U.S. consumer price data, due later on Thursday, that could shed light on the pace of Federal Reserve policy tightening.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.5% at $92.9 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.1% to 965.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was unchanged at 1,951.8 points.

SPB Exchange, following on from rival Moscow Exchange, late on Wednesday said it would exclude trading of Meta Platforms Inc. securities after the U.S. company was added to financial monitoring agency Rosfinmonitoring's list of "terrorists and extremists".

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.30% 4.510402 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.15% 0.64736 Delayed Quote.1.52%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.06% 7.95454 Delayed Quote.-7.90%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.09% 1.14293 Delayed Quote.-4.15%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.23% 1.10753 Delayed Quote.-18.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.17% 5.2001 Delayed Quote.3.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.18% 0.746988 Delayed Quote.7.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.7232 Delayed Quote.-8.27%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.13% 6.9701 Delayed Quote.-3.81%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.15% 0.96895 Delayed Quote.-14.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.03% 0.087279 Delayed Quote.1.80%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.02% 0.012525 Delayed Quote.6.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.24% 0.012137 Delayed Quote.-9.63%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.60% 92.88 Delayed Quote.22.97%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.81% 127.5 Delayed Quote.-62.09%
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS -0.13% 85.2 End-of-day quote.-44.38%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.05% 0.56049 Delayed Quote.-18.49%
RTS INDEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.-41.03%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.31% 777.7881 Real-time Quote.22.26%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.60% 473.8023 Real-time Quote.16.36%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.34% 7.19496 Delayed Quote.12.75%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.28% 7.1941 Delayed Quote.12.65%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.16% 1.032205 Delayed Quote.17.08%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.67% 64.2 Delayed Quote.-17.27%
WTI 0.48% 87.539 Delayed Quote.17.63%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
03:39aRussian rouble moves away from over three-month low vs dollar
RE
10/12Google approves Trump's Truth Social for Play Store
RE
10/12Hungary finalises deferred payments deal with Gazprom -minister
RE
10/12Many Iranian women demand political change amid decades-long grievances
RE
10/12Global markets live: Darktrace, Intel, Twitter, Meta, Uber...
MS
10/12Meta unveils its much-hyped Quest Pro headset
RE
10/12Meta unveils its much-hyped Quest Pro headset
RE
10/12MarketScreener's World Press Review : October 12, 20..
MS
10/12Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Up Premarket; Bed Bath & Beyond, BlackRoc..
MT
10/12North American Morning Briefing: Caution Likely to Persi..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 117 B - -
Net income 2022 26 820 M - -
Net cash 2022 43 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 343 B 343 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 127,50 $
Average target price 217,85 $
Spread / Average Target 70,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-62.09%342 662
TWITTER, INC.15.85%38 256
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-30.81%32 030
MATCH GROUP, INC.-64.64%13 340
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-42.77%6 713
WEIBO CORPORATION-54.68%3 321