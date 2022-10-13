Russian rouble moves away from over three-month low vs dollar

*

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The rouble moved away from a more than three-month low against the dollar on Thursday, strengthening back past the 64 mark, with Russian markets still buffeted by geopolitics as the conflict in Ukraine continued.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 1.2% stronger against the dollar at 63.68, pulling away from a low of 64.9275 hit on Wednesday, its weakest point since July 6.

It had gained 0.5% to trade at 62.46 versus the euro . It had shed 0.4% against the yuan to 8.71 .

The rouble is the world's best-performing currency this year, supported by capital controls and slumping imports after Western governments unloaded hefty sanctions on Russia, while scores of foreign companies paused operations in the country.

Recent escalation in Ukraine is likely to weigh on risk appetite, analysts have said.

Promsvyazbank analysts attributed the rouble's gains on Thursday to some overheating in the market and some participants' tendency to lock in short-term profits.

The rouble has been weakening in recent sessions due to the reduced supply of foreign currency from export-focused firms, who will only begin preparing for this month's tax payment period from next week, Banki.ru Chief Analyst Bogdan Zvarich said.

Investors were also keeping an eye on U.S. consumer price data, due later on Thursday, that could shed light on the pace of Federal Reserve policy tightening.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.5% at $92.9 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.1% to 965.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was unchanged at 1,951.8 points.

SPB Exchange, following on from rival Moscow Exchange, late on Wednesday said it would exclude trading of Meta Platforms Inc. securities after the U.S. company was added to financial monitoring agency Rosfinmonitoring's list of "terrorists and extremists".

For Russian treasury bonds see (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Robert Birsel)