S.Africa regulator refers Meta to tribunal over dominance

JOHANNESBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's
Competition Commission on Monday said it had referred Facebook
owner Meta Platforms to a tribunal for allegedly abusing
its dominant position in the market.
In a statement, the regulator accused Meta of "abusing its
dominance by engaging in exclusionary conduct geared at
preventing competitors or potential competitors from entering
into, participating, and expanding in a market".
A spokesman for the technology giant said he would respond
to a request for comment shortly.
The commission said Meta had decided to "offboard Gov Chat
and #LetsTalk," respectively, a start-up that connects
government and citizens and an HIV-awareness organisation from
its WhatsApp Business Application Programming Interface.
It also said the company had "imposed and/or selectively
enforced exclusionary terms and conditions regulating access to
the WhatsApp Business API, mainly restrictions on the use of
data".
Meta is facing anti-trust action by several authorities,
including the United States, Britain and the European Union.
But it has also taken a $250 billion hit to its share price
owing to competition from rivals like TikTok that some argue
bolster its case that it faces fierce competition and so is not
in a monopoly position.
