Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/14 02:57:23 pm
188.95 USD   +0.71%
01:44pKENYA : Preparing For the 2022 Elections
PU
01:35pMeta platforms and its whatsapp subsidiary has been found to be…
RE
12:06pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Lower Midday; Alibaba, Tesla In Talks
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Africa regulator refers Meta to tribunal over dominance

03/14/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Commission on Monday said it had referred Facebook owner Meta Platforms to a tribunal for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the market.

In a statement, the regulator accused Meta of "abusing its dominance by engaging in exclusionary conduct geared at preventing competitors or potential competitors from entering into, participating, and expanding in a market".

A spokesman for the technology giant said he would respond to a request for comment shortly.

The commission said Meta had decided to "offboard Gov Chat and #LetsTalk," respectively, a start-up that connects government and citizens and an HIV-awareness organisation from its WhatsApp Business Application Programming Interface.

It also said the company had "imposed and/or selectively enforced exclusionary terms and conditions regulating access to the WhatsApp Business API, mainly restrictions on the use of data".

Meta is facing anti-trust action by several authorities, including the United States, Britain and the European Union.

But it has also taken a $250 billion hit to its share price owing to competition from rivals like TikTok that some argue bolster its case that it faces fierce competition and so is not in a monopoly position.

(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Jan Harvey and Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -3.08% 549.02 Delayed Quote.5.61%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 0.68% 188.5072 Delayed Quote.-44.22%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -3.25% 177.12 Delayed Quote.4.62%
TIM S.A. -0.55% 12.71 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
01:44pKENYA : Preparing For the 2022 Elections
PU
01:35pMeta platforms and its whatsapp subsidiary has been found to be…
RE
12:06pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Lower Midday; Alibaba, Tesla In Talks
MT
12:05pRussians' demand for VPNs skyrockets after Meta block
RE
11:22aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Focus on the Fed, peace talks
06:50aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; GameStop Rebounds While Alibaba, Nio ..
MT
04:19aMeta narrows guidance to prohibit calls for death of a head of state
RE
03:28aMeta narrows guidance to restrict calls for death of a head of state
RE
12:23aRussia To Ban Instagram, Probe Parent Meta's Decision On Violent Speech
MT
03/13Exclusive-Ukraine has started using Clearview AI's facial recognition during war
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 B - -
Net income 2022 34 822 M - -
Net cash 2022 52 749 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 511 B 511 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,46x
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 71 970
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Last Close Price 187,61 $
Average target price 327,79 $
Spread / Average Target 74,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-44.22%510 664
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-16.45%37 633
TWITTER, INC.-23.65%26 366
MATCH GROUP, INC.-33.12%25 221
BUMBLE INC.-36.12%2 795
GREE, INC.9.21%1 366