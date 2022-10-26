S&P 500, Dow come out of tech gloom on hopes of slower rate hikes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
*
Microsoft drops on dour forecast
*
Alphabet warns of slowing ad spend
*
Bank of Canada surprises with 50 bps hike
*
Visa gains on Q4 profit beat as payment volumes surge
*
Indexes: Dow up 0.91%, S&P up 0.51%, Nasdaq down 0.24%
Oct 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow edged higher
by afternoon trading on Wednesday on renewed bets of a slowdown
in the pace of interest rate hikes, while the Nasdaq remained
under pressure from downbeat results and warnings from Microsoft
and Alphabet.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to
one-week lows as expectations of slower rate hikes gained after
the Bank of Canada delivered a smaller-than-expected 50 basis
point increase.
Such hopes also come against the backdrop of economic
indicators and corporate results suggesting that rapid increases
to the borrowing cost is slowing the economic growth.
"The Fed narrative has been in the market since Friday,"
said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth in
New York, noting that the BoC decision supported a pullback in
Treasury yields.
Wall Street's main indexes have notched three straight
sessions of gains on hopes of less-hawkish Federal Reserve even
as the central bank is expected to deliver its fourth 75
basis-point hike in its Nov. 1-2 policy meeting.
Bets for a 50 basis point hike in December have increased to
55.3%, up from 47.4% a day ago, while the expectations for a 75
basis point hike have shrunk to 38.6% from 50.8%, according to
CME's FedWatch tool.
A drop in new U.S homes sales in September provided further
proof of economic weakness and added to a raft of recent reports
that indicated shrinking business activity and souring consumer
confidence.
The Nasdaq index was weighed down by Microsoft Corp
, which tumbled 5.8% as it posted its lowest sales
growth in five years and forecast second-quarter revenue below
Wall Street estimates.
Alphabet Inc fell 6.5% after reporting downbeat ad
sales and warned of a slowdown in advertising spending by
businesses.
"Disappointing earnings from large technology companies has
been a company-specific and not a market specific issue. And at
the same time... a couple of days in a row of yields pulling
back seems to be more important in terms of a tailwind than the
Microsoft and Alphabet misses," Hogan said.
Shares of ad revenue dependent social media firms Meta
Platforms fell 2.6%, while Pinterest dropped
1.4%.
Analysts have set the bar low for third-quarter reporting
season, with aggregate S&P 500 profit growth now seen at 2.3%
year-on-year, half of what it was at the start of the month,
according to Refinitiv data.
At 12:05 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
up 289.55 points, or 0.91%, at 32,126.29, the S&P 500 was
up 19.78 points, or 0.51%, at 3,878.89 and the Nasdaq Composite
was down 27.42 points, or 0.24%, at 11,171.70.
Visa Inc jumped 5.2%, boosting the Dow, after the
payments processor topped quarterly profit estimates on strong
travel demand.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.87-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 3.43-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 23 new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 73 new highs and 41 new lows.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shreyashi Sanyal in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Sriraj Kalluvila
and Arun Koyyur)