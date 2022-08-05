S&P 500 ends down as jobs data rekindles rate hike fear

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Nonfarm payrolls beat expectations in July
* Lyft surges after reporting record earnings
* Indexes close: S&P 500 -0.16%, Nasdaq -0.50%, Dow +0.23%
Aug 5 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday, weighed
down by Tesla and other technology-related stocks after a solid
jobs report torpedoed recent optimism that the Federal Reserve
might let up its aggressive campaign to reign in decades-high
inflation.
Data showed U.S. employers hired far more workers than
expected in July, the 19th straight month of payrolls expansion,
with the unemployment rate falling to a pre-pandemic low of
3.5%.
The report added to recent data painting an upbeat picture
of the world's largest economy after it contracted in the first
half of the year. That deflated investors' expectations that the
Fed might let up in its series of rate hikes aimed at cooling
the economy.
"This is all about the Fed. A very strong jobs report like
we had puts pressure on the Fed to tighten for longer," said
Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments. "The market
is scared the Fed is going to overshoot again. If they tighten
too sharply and too long, that's going to cause a hard landing,
a deep recession."
Tesla tumbled 6.6% and weighed heavily on the S&P
500 and Nasdaq. Facebook-owner Meta Platforms lost 2%
and Amazon fell 1.2%, also pulling down the index.
U.S. Treasury yields climbed as odds increased of a
75-basis-point interest rate hike in September. That helped bank
stocks, with JPMorgan rising 3%, and helping the Dow
Jones Industrial Average stay in positive territory.
Focus now shifts to inflation data due next week, with U.S.
annual consumer prices expected to jump by 8.7% in July after a
9.1% rise in June.
Several policymakers have this week stuck to an aggressive
policy tightening stance until they see strong and long-lasting
evidence that inflation was trending toward the Fed's 2% goal.
Surging inflation, the war in Ukraine, Europe's energy
crisis and COVID-19 flare-ups in China have rattled investors
this year.
A largely upbeat second-quarter earnings season has helped
the S&P 500 bounce back by about 13% from its mid-June lows
after a rough first-half performance.
The S&P 500 declined 0.16% to end the session at 4,145.19
points.
The Nasdaq declined 0.50% to 12,657.56 points, while the Dow
Jones Industrial Average rose 0.23% to 32,803.47 points.
For the week, the S&P 500 rose 0.4%, the Dow fell 0.1% and
the Nasdaq added 2.2%.
Lyft Inc surged almost 17% after the ride-hailing
firm forecast an adjusted operating profit of $1 billion for
2024 after posting record quarterly earnings.
Advancing issues outnumbered falling ones within the S&P 500
by a 1.3-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 posted four new highs and 30 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 60 new highs and 38 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was relatively light, with 10.6
billion shares traded, compared to an average of 10.8 billion
shares over the previous 20 sessions.
