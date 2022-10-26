Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:14 2022-10-26 pm EDT
129.07 USD   -6.14%
02:38pS&P, Nasdaq pulled lower as tech earnings misses fuel slowdown fears
RE
02:37pU.S. sanctions target corruption, Russian operations in Moldova -Treasury Dept
RE
01:36pUS Stocks Mixed Midday as Mega-Cap Tech Earnings Weigh on Nasdaq
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P, Nasdaq pulled lower as tech earnings misses fuel slowdown fears

10/26/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Microsoft, Alphabet drops on slowdown fears

*

Bank of Canada announces smaller-than-expected 50 bps hike

*

Boeing earnings miss sends shares falling

*

Visa gains on Q4 profit beat as payment volumes surge

*

Indexes: Dow up 0.50%, S&P off 0.16%, Nasdaq down 1.30%

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street wavered on Wednesday, poised to snap a three-day rally as dour earnings guidance added to mounting fears of a global economic slowdown.

But those fears, along with a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada, continued to feed hopes that the Fed might consider easing the size of its rate hikes after its Nov. 1-2 policy meeting.

"Central banks are starting to blink," said Paul Kim, Chief Executive Officer at Simplify ETFs in New York. "It’s part of the larger trend and supports the (Fed) 'pivot' narrative."

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were last in negative territory, dragged lower by market-leading tech and tech-adjacent companies following results from Microsoft and Alphabet .

Microsoft and Alphabet shares were last down 6.0% and 8.0%, respectively.

Those gloomy reports brought worries over an impending global economic downturn from simmer to boil, and spread to other high profile megacaps, two of which - Apple Inc and Meta Platforms - are expected to post results after the closing bell.

Sales of newly constructed U.S. homes plunged in September while mortgage rates hit their highest level in more than two decades, adding to the growing pile of data suggesting a softening economic landscape.

At 2:13 p.m. (1813 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160.68 points, or 0.5%, to 31,997.42, the S&P 500 lost 6.06 points, or 0.16%, to 3,853.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 145.97 points, or 1.3%, to 11,053.15.

Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, communications services and tech were suffering the largest percentage losses.

Third quarter earnings season has shifted into high gear, with 170 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 75% have delivered consensus-beating results, according to Refinitiv.

But they have a low bar to clear. Analysts now see aggregate S&P 500 earnings growth of 2.3%, down from 4.5% at the beginning of the month, per Refinitiv.

Among the initial takeaways so far this earnings season, Kim said "two themes are emerging: labor costs and dollar strength."

"Dollar strength is a headwinds for larger companies with international revenues," Kim added.

Boeing Co reported a deeper than expected third quarter loss, sending its shares sliding 7.9%.

On the plus side, Visa Inc rose 4.7% in the wake of the consumer credit company's profit beat.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.97-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.20-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 87 new highs and 54 new lows.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -8.77% 95.335 Delayed Quote.-27.87%
APPLE INC. -2.38% 148.7301 Delayed Quote.-15.84%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -6.24% 128.97 Delayed Quote.-59.12%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -6.97% 233.19 Delayed Quote.-26.48%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
02:38pS&P, Nasdaq pulled lower as tech earnings misses fuel slowdown fears
RE
02:37pU.S. sanctions target corruption, Russian operations in Moldova -Treasury Dept
RE
01:36pUS Stocks Mixed Midday as Mega-Cap Tech Earnings Weigh on Nasdaq
MT
01:23pMidday Report: US Equity Indices Mixed While Treasury Yields Decline; Mega..
MT
12:51pS&P 500, Dow come out of tech gloom on hopes of slower rate hikes
RE
11:44aGlobal markets live: Alphabet, BASF, Mattel, Microsoft, Intel...
MS
11:39aItaly's new govt under fire over plan to raise cap on cash payments
RE
11:37aBBTV Holdings Loses Near 3% As Says To Acquire Online Content Distributor Outloud Media
MT
09:40aInvestors don't know what to make of tech giants' results
MS
09:04aSector Update: Tech Stocks Retreat Premarket Wednesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 117 B - -
Net income 2022 26 671 M - -
Net cash 2022 43 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 370 B 370 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 137,51 $
Average target price 209,55 $
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-59.12%369 565
TWITTER, INC.22.12%40 326
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-47.47%20 017
MATCH GROUP, INC.-65.65%12 856
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-46.57%6 204
BUMBLE INC.-28.59%3 133