STORY: Sarah Silverman is going into battle against the chatbots.

The comedian and two authors are suing Meta Platforms and OpenAI for allegedly using their content to develop artificial intelligence systems.

The proposed class action lawsuits were filed Friday (July 7) in San Francisco.

They allege the firms used copyrighted material to train products like the ChatGPT chatbot.

The firms didn't respond to requests for comment over the weekend.

Silverman is joined in the suit by authors Richard Kadrey and Christoper Golden.

The trio say leaked information shows that their books were used to develop the so-called large language models that underpin AI chatbots.

The plaintiffs say that summaries of their work produced by OpenAI's ChatGPT prove that it was trained on their content.

Legal experts say the case underscores the risk that developers take in drawing on troves of copyrighted material to help their systems deliver human-like responses.

The lawsuits seek unspecified compensation on behalf of a nationwide class of copyright owners whose works were allegedly infringed.