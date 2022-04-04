Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/04 04:00:20 pm EDT
233 USD   +3.62%
03:23pSequoia Capital promotes Roelof Botha to senior steward
RE
11:59aMusk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder
RE
08:37aMETA PLATFORMS : Instagram Best Practices to Reach Your Supporters
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sequoia Capital promotes Roelof Botha to senior steward

04/04/2022 | 03:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 4 (Reuters) - Sequoia Capital said on Monday Roelof Botha will step into the role of senior steward, the venture capital giant's global leadership position effective July 5.

He succeeds Doug Leone, who has held the role over the past decade. Leone will continue to represent Sequoia on the boards of its portfolio companies and remain a general partner in its existing funds.

Botha, who spearheaded Sequoia's investments in Meta Platforms' Instagram, biotech firm 23andME and software firm MongoDB, joined Sequoia in 2003 and was appointed to his current role as steward in 2017.

The veteran investor will continue to lead the company's U.S. and Europe business as managing partner, Sequoia said. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
03:23pSequoia Capital promotes Roelof Botha to senior steward
RE
11:59aMusk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder
RE
08:37aMETA PLATFORMS : Instagram Best Practices to Reach Your Supporters
PU
08:07aMETA PLATFORMS : Recruiting Volunteers with Facebook Ads
PU
07:57aMETA PLATFORMS : Fundraising Best Practices Leading Up to Election Day
PU
06:01aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Meta ..
PR
04/01Meta no longer requiring COVID booster shots for staff in U.S. offices
RE
04/01Meta's Communications Director Says Aware Some Users Experiencing Issues Accessing Face..
RE
04/01Analysis-As foreign digital firms leave, Russia's domestic providers pounce
RE
04/01Wall Street set to open higher as jobs data shows economic strength
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 B - -
Net income 2022 34 783 M - -
Net cash 2022 52 403 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 612 B 612 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,23x
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 71 970
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 224,85 $
Average target price 327,79 $
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-33.15%612 029
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY1.46%39 747
TWITTER, INC.-9.05%31 407
MATCH GROUP, INC.-17.57%31 087
BUMBLE INC.-17.45%3 619
GREE, INC.32.94%1 586