Sequoia Capital promotes Roelof Botha to senior steward

April 4 (Reuters) - Sequoia Capital said on Monday Roelof Botha will step into the role of senior steward, the venture capital giant's global leadership position effective July 5.

He succeeds Doug Leone, who has held the role over the past decade. Leone will continue to represent Sequoia on the boards of its portfolio companies and remain a general partner in its existing funds.

Botha, who spearheaded Sequoia's investments in Meta Platforms' Instagram, biotech firm 23andME and software firm MongoDB, joined Sequoia in 2003 and was appointed to his current role as steward in 2017.

The veteran investor will continue to lead the company's U.S. and Europe business as managing partner, Sequoia said. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)