Silvergate Capital reports net loss of $1 billion for the fourth quarter

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Silvergate Capital Corp
reported a net loss of $1 billion in the fourth quarter, after
reporting earlier this month that investors spooked by the
collapse of crypto exchange FTX pulled out more than $8 billion
in deposits in the last three months of 2022.
Shares of the bank were last up more than 10% as the bank
attempted to reassure investors that it remained committed to
serving the digital asset industry.
"We are in the process of evaluating our product
portfolio and customer relationships with a focus on
profitability," said Silvergate Chief Executive Alan Lane on a
conference call with analysts on Tuesday.
The bank will offboard certain customers separate from
its core business in the coming weeks, and will eliminate
certain products like digital asset custody that have become
"too costly or complex," Lane added.
The crypto-focused bank had previously announced it would
cut its workforce by 40%, or about 200 employees, as it tries to
rein in costs amid a deepening crypto downturn.
Silvergate had released a preliminary earnings report on
Jan. 5, in which it reported total deposits from digital asset
customers declining to $3.8 billion at the end of December,
compared to $11.9 billion at the end of September. The company
sold $5.2 billion of debt securities at a loss of $718 million
in the fourth quarter to maintain liquidity.
The dire earnings report shows the extent of the impact on
the digital asset industry from the downfall of crypto exchange
FTX, which filed for bankruptcy in November after failing to
cover customer withdrawals, marking a stunning reversal of
fortunes for what was one of the world's biggest crypto
exchanges.
Silvergate had said earlier it had no outstanding loans or
investments in FTX, but its shares have shed nearly 60% of their
value since the exchange's meltdown, which sparked a wild crypto
sell-off.
Slowing the expansion of its business, La Jolla,
California-based Silvergate also said earlier this month it
would delay the launch of a blockchain-based payment solution
it had purchased from Meta Platforms Inc-backed Diem Group last
year.
The bank said it would take an impairment charge of $196
million in the fourth quarter on assets purchased for the
payment solution venture.
Founded in 1988, Silvergate ventured into crypto in 2013.
The bank counts major exchanges like Coinbase
Global Inc and Kraken among its customers.
The bank had also operated a mortgage warehouse business,
but announced in December that it would be winding down that
division, citing the rising interest rate environment and
reduction in mortgage volumes. Company filings show that the
bank received $4.3 billion in advances from the Federal Home
Loan Bank of San Francisco in the fourth quarter.
