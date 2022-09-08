Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:45 2022-09-08 pm EDT
161.39 USD   +0.62%
01:37pSnap jumps as brokerage cheers growth plans in leaked internal memo
RE
09:42aSocial media firms to testify at U.S. Senate Homeland Security hearing
RE
09:41aSuspect arrested in Memphis after daylong shooting spree that killed four
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Snap jumps as brokerage cheers growth plans in leaked internal memo

09/08/2022 | 01:37pm EDT
Illustration shows Snapchat logo

(Reuters) - Snap Inc's shares jumped 8% on Thursday after a brokerage said it was encouraged by the growth plans laid down by Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel in a leaked internal memo.

The social media firm aims to grow its user base by 30% to 450 million by the end of 2023, and increase revenue to $6 billion, The Verge reported on Wednesday, citing the memo.

The company, which posted $4.12 billion in total revenue last year and had 347 million daily active users (DAUs) as of June end, declined to comment on the growth plans.

"While we see these targets as a stretch, we are encouraged by the management's ambitions," analysts at BofA Global Research wrote in a note on Thursday.

They said more favorable economic conditions were required to achieve the targets, but with August revenue estimated to rise between 12% and 15%, Snapchat Plus is likely seeing better-than-expected traction.

The Verge report said Snapchat Plus - the company's paid offering that was launched in June - is on track to hit 4 million subscribers by the end of 2022.

The report comes days after the company announced a 20% reduction in workforce, restructuring in its advertising sales unit and discontinuation of some projects.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 0.46% 161.0695 Delayed Quote.-52.31%
SNAP INC. 9.25% 12.515 Delayed Quote.-75.63%
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 B - -
Net income 2022 26 693 M - -
Net cash 2022 39 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 431 B 431 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
