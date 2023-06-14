Social media moderators in Germany seek improved working conditions in battling toxic content

June 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of social media moderators
in Germany – who remove harmful content from platforms such as
Facebook and TikTok – are calling on lawmakers to improve their
working conditions, citing tough targets and mental health
issues.
Cengiz Haksöz, who has worked as a content moderator at
outsourcer TELUS International, is due to appear before the
Bundestag's Digital Council on Wednesday when he is expected to
tell lawmakers his work screening harmful material left him
"mentally and emotionally drained".
TELUS International is a well-known provider of content
moderation services for Facebook, among others.
Social media firms like Meta's Facebook and
Bytedance's TikTok work with thousands of content moderators
around the world, responsible for blocking users from seeing
harmful content such as child pornography and images of extreme
violence.
Haksöz is expected to deliver a petition, signed by more
than 300 content moderators in Germany, calling for a new set of
legal protections for those in the industry, including improved
access to mental health services, a ban on non-disclosure
agreements (NDAs), and improved pay and benefits.
"I was led to believe the company had appropriate mental
health support in place, but it doesn't. It's more like
coaching," said Haksöz, speaking exclusively with Reuters ahead
of his Bundestag appearance.
"This is a very serious job, and it has serious consequences
for workers. This job has changed me," he said. "And these
outsourcers are helping the tech giants get away from their
responsibilities."
Meta has faced mounting pressure over the working conditions
of content moderators keeping its platform safe. In 2020, the
firm paid a $52 million settlement to American content
moderators suffering long-term mental health.
Martha Dark, director at nonprofit Foxglove, which helped
organise the campaign, said the petition marked a "major step
forward" in improving content moderators' working conditions.
"Moderators are the internet's frontline defenders
against toxic content," she said. "This support is urgently
needed."
Meta and TELUS International declined to comment.
(Reporting by Martin Coulter; Editing by David Gregorio and
Nick Macfie)