    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-13 pm EDT
271.32 USD   +0.10%
Social media moderators urge German lawmakers to tackle 'exploitative' working conditions

06/14/2023 | 02:00am EDT
Facebook and TikTok apps are seen on a smartphone in this illustration

June 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of social media moderators in Germany – who remove harmful content from platforms such as Facebook and TikTok – are calling on lawmakers to improve their working conditions, citing tough targets and mental health issues.

Cengiz Haksöz, who has worked as a content moderator at outsourcer TELUS International, is due to appear before the Bundestag's Digital Council on Wednesday afternoon. He is expected to tell lawmakers his work screening harmful material left him "mentally and emotionally drained".

TELUS International is a well-known provider of content moderation services for Facebook, among others.

Social media firms like Meta's Facebook and Bytedance's TikTok work with thousands of content moderators around the world, responsible for blocking users from seeing harmful content such as child pornography and images of extreme violence.

Haksöz is expected to deliver a petition, signed by more than 300 content moderators in Germany, calling for a new set of legal protections for those in the industry, including improved access to mental health services, a ban on non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), and improved pay and benefits.

"I was led to believe the company had appropriate mental health support in place, but it doesn't. It's more like coaching," said Haksöz, speaking exclusively with Reuters ahead of his Bundestag appearance.

"This is a very serious job, and it has serious consequences for workers. This job has changed me," he said. "And these outsourcers are helping the tech giants get away from their responsibilities."

Meta has faced mounting pressure over the working conditions of content moderators keeping its platform safe. In 2020, the firm paid a $52 million settlement to American content moderators suffering long-term mental health.

"Without us, social media companies would collapse overnight," reads the petition, seen by Reuters. "Social media can never be safe until our own workplaces are safe and fair."

Meta and TELUS International declined to comment. (Reporting by Martin Coulter; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 126 B - -
Net income 2023 30 588 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 695 B 695 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,30x
EV / Sales 2024 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 77 114
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 271,32 $
Average target price 270,99 $
Spread / Average Target -0,12%
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.125.24%695 320
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-16.05%32 992
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-6.04%13 033
MATCH GROUP, INC.-0.51%11 495
WEIBO CORPORATION-24.37%3 402
BUMBLE INC.-17.91%2 377
