SEOUL, Feb 29 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, Yoon's office said.
(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Editing by Ed Davies)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|484 USD
|-0.62%
|+2.60%
|+36.75%
|12:55am
|South Korea's President Yoon to meet Meta's Zuckerberg on Thursday
|RE
|Feb. 28
|Gemini to return $1.1 bln to customers, pay fine in settlement with New York regulator
|RE
SEOUL, Feb 29 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, Yoon's office said.
(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Editing by Ed Davies)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,668 PTS
|-0.25%
|+1.56%
|-
|484 USD
|-0.62%
|+2.60%
|1,242B
|South Korea's President Yoon to meet Meta's Zuckerberg on Thursday
|RE
|Gemini to return $1.1 bln to customers, pay fine in settlement with New York regulator
|RE
|Apple Inc. : Final exit for the Apple Car
|Meta plans launch of new AI language model Llama 3 in July, The Information reports
|RE
|Meta's Zuckerberg discusses mixed reality devices, AI with LG leaders in South Korea
|RE
|Meta's Zuckerberg in South Korea, expected to discuss AI
|RE
|EU set to fine Apple in Spotify music streaming case, sources say
|RE
|Global markets live: Chevron, Expedia, Standard Chartered, Broadcom, Meta Platforms...
|TikTok shakes up senior roles including in trust and safety unit, Information reports
|RE
|Meta Platforms Insider Sold Shares Worth $22,386,811, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
|Novelist Akunin says Russia has frozen wife's bank assets
|RE
|What could go wrong?
|Instagram available in Russia to some users - Reuters witnesses
|RE
|Russia reports temporary internet outages affecting social media sites
|RE
|Japan PM Kishida to discuss AI with Meta's Zuckerberg on Tuesday, Fuji TV reports
|RE
|Mexican avocados grown on illegal orchards should not be exported to U.S., ambassador says
|RE
|Draft Canada law would force social media companies to quickly remove harmful content
|RE
|High-Profile AI Failures Likely to Continue in 2024, Macquarie Says
|MT
|Global markets live: Domino's Pizza, Walt Disney, Broadcom, Ryanair, Exxon Mobil, Goldman Sachs...
|US Supreme Court weighs Florida, Texas laws regulating social media companies
|RE
|How long will this bullish phase last?
|US Supreme Court to weigh Florida, Texas laws constraining social media companies
|RE
|Meta to set up team to counter disinformation, AI abuse in EU elections
|RE
|Libya's PFG threatens to close oil facilities to press salary demands
|RE
|Israel, Hamas skirmish throughout Gaza as talk of truce resurfaces
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+36.75%
|1,242B
|-16.15%
|25.41B
|+13.76%
|16.29B
|-1.62%
|10B
|-16.62%
|2.35B
|+10.58%
|786M
|-11.93%
|556M
|+5.84%
|387M
|-22.97%
|375M
|-.--%
|204M