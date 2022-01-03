Speaker asks Tunisian president for news of arrested Ennahda official

Log in
01/03/2022
Tunisian Islamist party rally in capital

TUNIS (Reuters) - The speaker of Tunisia's suspended parliament, Rached Ghannouchi, said he had asked President Kais Saied in a letter to reveal the whereabouts and condition of Ennahda party official Noureddine Bhairi, who was arrested on Friday.

Members of the moderate Islamist party said Bhairi had been in poor health, and that they had received information that he had not been allowed to take his regular medication since his arrest.

Pictures and videos published by Ennahda members and supporters on Facebook showed people gathering in front of the hospital in Bizerte, saying Bhairi had been taken there.

The Interior Ministry has not confirmed Bhairi's arrest, saying only that two unnamed people have been placed under house arrest to protect national security.

No officials in Saied's administration were immediately available to comment.

Ennahda, which has accused Saied of a coup for suspending parliament in July and accumulating executive powers, said plainclothes agents had seized Bhairi on Friday morning.

Since Saied's intervention, several senior politicians and business leaders have been detained or prosecuted, many of them on charges of corruption or defamation.

Rights groups have criticised some of those arrests and the use of military courts to hear cases.

Saied has promised to uphold the rights and freedoms won in Tunisia's 2011 revolution, which ushered in democracy and triggered "Arab Spring" uprisings across the region.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 39 933 M - -
Net cash 2021 66 452 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 936 B 936 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,39x
EV / Sales 2022 6,14x
Nbr of Employees 68 177
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 336,35 $
Average target price 402,68 $
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.0.00%935 645
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%38 883
MATCH GROUP, INC.0.00%37 438
TWITTER, INC.0.00%34 495
BUMBLE INC.0.00%4 376
NEW WORK SE0.00%1 390