By Ben Glickman

Stingray said it would stop advertising on Meta Platforms' products in Canada.

The Montreal-based music, media and technology company said it would no longer advertise on Facebook and Instagram after Meta's decision to block news links in Canada.

"We believe in the importance of a diverse and vibrant media landscape that supports a healthy democracy," said Chief Executive Eric Boyko in a statement. Stingray called on other businesses and governments to voice disagreement with Meta's new policy.

Last week, Meta said it would begin blocking access to news links for Facebook and Instagram users in Canada. The move was in response to Canadian legislation passed in June that forces digital platforms to compensate media outlets when their links are shared.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-08-23 1445ET