Stocks fall after touching six-week high, dollar weaker after U.S. data

(Updates with close of U.S. markets, adds Lagarde comments, oil
settlement prices)
* MSCI World index snaps five-session win streak
* U.S. stocks fall as social media stocks weigh
* Dollar poised for biggest weekly pct decline in two months
NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks fell
on Friday to end the trading week on a down note after five
straight sessions of gains, while the dollar dipped against a
basket of major currencies after soft data on U.S. business
activity.
Wall Street posted modest losses in early trading but
declines on the S&P 500 accelerated as Big Tech names such as
Meta and Alphabet lost ground in the wake of
earnings from Snap Inc, which plunged 39.08%. Defensive
sectors such as utilities and consumer staples
were among the few advancers.
"Every rally we have had during this bear market, there have
been a number of sharp rallies and then they fade and we set new
lows and that has been a pretty consistent pattern here," said
Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in
New York.
"Everybody is looking for the turn, everybody is trying to
guess at when we get a sustained rally, and everybody is hoping
for one, but to me there is still a lot of unknown ahead of us."
With 106 of the S&P 500 companies having reported earnings
through Friday morning, 75.5% have topped analyst expectations,
below the 81% beat rate over the past four quarters, according
to Refinitiv data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 137.61 points,
or 0.43%, to 31,899.29, the S&P 500 lost 37.32 points, or
0.93%, to 3,961.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
225.50 points, or 1.87%, to 11,834.11.
For the week, the Dow advanced 1.96%, the S&P 500 gained
2.56% and the Nasdaq rose 3.33%. The gains for the Dow and S&P
marked their biggest weekly percentage gains in four.
S&P Global on Friday said its preliminary U.S. Composite PMI
Output Index had tumbled far more than expected to 47.5 this
month from a final reading of 52.3 in June, the first
contraction in almost two years.
Recent data has showed signs of a slowing economy, but the
Federal Reserve is still widely expected to raise U.S. interest
rates by 75 basis points at its policy meeting to combat
inflation. On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised
rates by 50 basis points after weeks of indicating a 25 basis
point hike was in the offing.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.31%
and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
0.44% after climbing to 623.79, its highest level since June 10.
The MSCI index climbed 3.1% for the week. The STOXX 600
notched in biggest weekly percentage gain in two months, in part
due to easing concerns over a potential energy crisis.
The dollar lost ground on the heels of the business activity
data, as investors weighed slowing economic activity against
easing inflation.
The dollar index fell 0.047%, with the euro
down 0.18% to $1.021.
The euro slipped in choppy trading after data showed euro
zone business activity also unexpectedly contracted this month,
with companies continuing to report rising costs as inflation
bites, hitting consumer demand and weighing on the outlook, a
survey showed.
After touching a 20-year high last week, the dollar was on
track for its biggest weekly percentage decline in nearly two
months.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.98% versus the greenback at
136.05 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.2002, up 0.08% on the day.
Benchmark 10-year notes last 15.6 basis points
to yield 2.7522%, after earlier hitting a two-month low of
2.732%.
"The market is quickly pricing out the possibility of the
Fed being able to raise rates aggressively for the remainder of
the year," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at
Societe Generale in New York.
ECB President Christine Lagarde said in an interview with
Germany's Funke Mediengruppe published on Friday that the
central bank will raise its interest rates until inflation falls
back to its 2% target, her strongest comments to date about
combating inflation.
U.S. crude settled down 1.71% at $$94.70 per barrel
and Brent settled at $103.20, down 0.64% on the day.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York, Shreyashi
Sanyal and Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Nick Zieminski, David Gregorio and Aurora Ellis)