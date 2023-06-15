Subsidies from Big Tech should be last option for EU telcos - Meta Platforms

June 15 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms said on
Thursday subsidies from Big Tech should be the last option for
European Union telecoms operators trying to get U.S. companies
to foot some of their network cost.
Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica
and other operators have lobbied for two decades for
U.S. tech giants to contribute to 5G and broadband roll-out,
saying they create a huge part of the region's internet traffic.
The European Commission launched a consultation early this
year on whether tech giants should bear some of the costs of
Europe's telecoms network.
Companies such as Meta have said such a move would not solve
the telcos' financial problems and ignores hefty investments by
tech companies.
Telcos that receive subsidies should also face strong
regulatory oversight, including a process to ensure the funds
are only used for network investment, Meta said in a response to
the European Commission's exploratory consultation on network
fee.
A majority of European Union countries have also rejected
the push to levy a network fee on Big Tech, sources told Reuters
earlier this month.
The European Commission did not immediately respond to a
Reuters request for comment.
Meta said "the Commission should first require a
demonstration by any telco seeking subsidies that it has first
engaged with CAPs (content application providers) in good faith
to reach technical, non-subsidy solutions".
It added any subsidies be awarded by a tender to ensure
availability to all network operators, not just the large
players.
"Incumbent operators receiving the functional equivalent of
government bailouts should have additional restrictions imposed
on them such as elimination of executive bonuses, caps on
compensation, freezes on dividends," it said.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)