Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-09 pm EST
129.47 USD   -0.42%
05:33pTech Up as Traders Hedge on Growth Views -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:15pMeta Platforms Launches Variance Reduction System for US Housing Advertisements
MT
04:05pSector Update: Tech Stocks Lose Ground but Still Outpace Most Sectors Higher
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech Up as Traders Hedge on Growth Views -- Tech Roundup

01/09/2023 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies rose sharply as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth.

Animation company MultiMetaVerse Holdings plunged on its third day of trading following a blank-check company merger.

Meta Platforms said it has launched new technology intended to improve the equity of housing advertising displayed to Facebook users as part of a June settlement agreement with federal officials. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1732ET

All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
05:33pTech Up as Traders Hedge on Growth Views -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:15pMeta Platforms Launches Variance Reduction System for US Housing Advertisements
MT
04:05pSector Update: Tech Stocks Lose Ground but Still Outpace Most Sectors High..
MT
01:30pSector Update: Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Again Leading Broader Markets Highe..
MT
10:56aFacebook, YouTube remove content backing Brazil attack
RE
10:15aEU to decide by Feb. 10 on Big Telecoms advertising venture
RE
10:15aTrackinsight: Wall Street off to a flying start in 2023
TI
09:59aU.S. Supreme Court lets Meta's WhatsApp pursue 'Pegasus' spyware suit
RE
09:46aU.S. Supreme Court lets Meta's WhatsApp pursue 'Pegasus' spyware suit
RE
08:09aMeta Platforms : How Meta is Working to Provide Safe, Age-Appropriate Experiences for Teen..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 116 B - -
Net income 2022 24 712 M - -
Net cash 2022 35 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 341 B 341 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 130,02 $
Average target price 153,99 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.8.04%340 938
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY10.06%43 163
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP5.56%14 815
MATCH GROUP, INC.2.07%11 829
WEIBO CORPORATION2.93%4 788
BUMBLE INC.-7.41%2 527