Tech Up as Traders Hedge on Growth Views -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose sharply as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth.

Animation company MultiMetaVerse Holdings plunged on its third day of trading following a blank-check company merger.

Meta Platforms said it has launched new technology intended to improve the equity of housing advertising displayed to Facebook users as part of a June settlement agreement with federal officials.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1732ET