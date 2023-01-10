Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:15:24 2023-01-10 pm EST
132.02 USD   +1.97%
01:37pTikTok CEO seeks to reassure on EU rules on privacy, child safety
RE
12:21pMeta Platforms to Change Advertising System for Targetting Teens
MT
09:46aBP builds green 134 megawatt solar energy project in Ohio
AN
TikTok CEO seeks to reassure on EU rules on privacy, child safety

01/10/2023 | 01:37pm EST
*

TikTok under pressure after data access admission last moth

*

Commission says discussed TikTok's readiness for new EU rules

BRUSSELS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew on a visit to Brussels on Tuesday sought to reassure the European Union the app would respect the bloc's increasingly stringent tech rules and commitments to privacy and child safety.

The short-video app, which is owned by Chinese technology conglomerate ByteDance, has for the last three years worked to counter U.S. concerns over whether the personal data of its citizens can be accessed and its content manipulated by China's Communist Party or any other entity under Beijing's influence.

Pressure on the company increased following its admission last month that some of its employees improperly accessed TikTok user data of two journalists to try to identify the source of information leaks to the media.

Compared to rivals Meta and Twitter, TikTok has a relatively low profile with regulators in the 27-country bloc.

But that could change as stringent tech rules to curb the power of Big Tech and require online platforms to do more to police the internet for illegal content go into force in the coming months.

Chew's series of meetings in Brussels began with EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager.

"The objective of the meeting with TikTok was to review how the company is preparing for complying with its obligations under the European Commission's regulation, namely the Digital Services Act (DSA) and possibly under the Digital Markets Act (DMA)," the EU executive said in a statement.

"At the meeting the parties also discussed GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and matters of privacy and data transfer obligations with a reference to the recent press reporting on aggressive data harvesting and surveillance in the U.S," it said.

Values and Transparency Commissioner Vera Jourova listed her concerns to Chew, among them the protection of Europeans' personal data, child safety and the spread of Russian disinformation on the platform as well as the transparency of political advertising.

"I count on TikTok to fully execute its commitments to go the extra mile in respecting EU law and regaining trust of European regulators," she said in a statement after the meeting.

EU justice chief Didier Reynders told Chew that TikTok could do more to remove hate content on its platform.

Tiktok said it was committed to complying with EU rules in a transparent way.

"It's a top priority for us to be ready for this," its vice-president for public policy, Europe, Theo Bertram, said in a tweet. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 116 B - -
Net income 2022 24 715 M - -
Net cash 2022 35 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 339 B 339 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 84,3%
