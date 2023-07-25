STORY: TikTok is taking aim at X - the company formerly known as Twitter.

The Chinese video-sharing app announced this week that it will allow users to create text-only posts, similar to posts on X.

By doing so, TikTok becomes the second major social media firm to smell blood in the water at X - rebranded just this week by owner Elon Musk after months of chaos and plummeting ad sales at the company.

Earlier this month, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg launched Threads, also a text-only application.

TikTok's posts, which look similar to Instagram Stories, have a 1,000-character limit, according to tech news website the Verge.

They can also feature hashtags and allow people to tag other users.

And TikTok's product expansion doesn't appear to stop there.

The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported that TikTok also plans to launch an e-commerce site to sell Chinese-made goods in the U.S.

TikTok's moves come as the company faces heightened scrutiny by American officials - and a potential ban in the U.S. - over concerns that its data collection poses a national security risk.