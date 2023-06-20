Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
281.00 USD   -0.29%
05:17aTitanic tourist submersible missing for third day with five aboard
RE
02:28aU.S., Canada launch search for missing Titanic sub
RE
06/19Global markets live: Airbus, Intel, Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaway...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Titanic tourist submersible missing for third day with five aboard

06/20/2023 | 05:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Picture of British billionaire Hamish Harding, said to be among the missing submarine's passengers

(Reuters) - A submersible taking wealthy tourists to visit the site of the Titanic wreckage in deep waters off the coast of Canada was missing for a third day on Tuesday, as U.S. and Canadian ships and planes swept a huge area trying to find the vessel.

One pilot and four passengers were on board the submersible that went missing on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said, adding the vessel could stay underwater for up to 96 hours, although it was unclear if it had resurfaced but was unable to communicate.

Those aboard the submersible called Titan, the highlight of a tourist expedition that costs $250,000 per person, included British billionaire Hamish Harding and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood with his son. French media also reported that 77-year-old French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet was on board.

"We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety," Dawood's family said on Tuesday.

U.S. and Canadian ships and planes began swarming the area on Monday about 900 miles (1,450 km) east of Cape Cod, some dropping sonar buoys that can monitor to a depth of 13,000 feet (3,962 metres), U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said.

"We are deploying all available assets to make sure that we can locate the craft and rescue the people on board," he told reporters on Monday. "It is a remote area and it is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area."

He said officials had asked commercial vessels to help.

The wreckage of the Titanic that sank in 1912 after hitting an iceberg lies at about 12,500 feet (3,810 metres). The Titan submersible usually takes two hours to descend to the wreck.

OceanGate Expeditions, the private company that operates the submersible, said it was "mobilizing all options" to rescue those aboard the Titan.

The U.S. Coast Guard said on Twitter that a boat on the surface - the Polar Prince - lost contact with the submersible about one hour and 45 minutes after it began diving toward to the site of the Titanic's wreckage on Sunday.

Harding's stepson wrote on Facebook that Harding had "gone missing on submarine" and asked for "thoughts and prayers", but later removed the post citing respect for the family's privacy.

BILLIONAIRE ABOARD

Harding, a UAE-based businessman and adventurer who is chairman of Action Aviation, had posted on Facebook that he would be aboard the submersible.

The expedition headed out to sea on Friday, and the first dive was set for Sunday morning, according to Harding's post.

Fellow tourist, Dawood, is the vice chairman of one of Engro Corporation, one of Pakistan's largest conglomerates with investments ranging from fertilisers and energy to vehicle manufacturing.

SETI, the California-based research institute of which he is a trustee, said on its website that Dawood lives in Britain with his wife and two children.

The expeditions start in St. John's, Newfoundland, before heading out approximately 400 miles (640 km) into the Atlantic to the wreckage site, according to OceanGate's website.

The British passenger ship sank on its maiden voyage, killing more than 1,500 people, a tragedy that has been immortalized in books and films, including the 1997 blockbuster movie "Titanic."

(Reporting by Joseph Ax and Kanishka Singh in Washington, Ismail Shakil and Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Edmund Blair and Janet Lawrence)

By Joseph Ax and Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED 1.11% 0.91 Delayed Quote.-13.33%
ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED -2.12% 260.8 End-of-day quote.-0.46%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.10% 4.0148 Delayed Quote.2.21%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.29% 281 Delayed Quote.133.51%
TOPIX INDEX -0.29% 2283.85 Delayed Quote.21.08%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6728 Delayed Quote.0.01%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
05:17aTitanic tourist submersible missing for third day with five aboard
RE
02:28aU.S., Canada launch search for missing Titanic sub
RE
06/19Global markets live: Airbus, Intel, Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaw..
MS
06/17Air strike kills 17 people including 5 children in Sudanese capital -health authorities
RE
06/16Mondelez 'singled out' in boycott over Russia business-memo
RE
06/16User reports indicate facebook messenger is having problems - do…
RE
06/16Facebook owner wants preteens to step into virtual reality with its Quest headset
AQ
06/16Potential outcomes of FTC legal bids to block Microsoft-Activision deal
RE
06/16Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slipping Late Friday
MT
06/16Meta Platforms Poised for Messaging Revenue Gains by Integrating Generative AI Features..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 126 B - -
Net income 2023 30 637 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 720 B 720 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,50x
EV / Sales 2024 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 77 114
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 281,00 $
Average target price 272,88 $
Spread / Average Target -2,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.133.51%720 128
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-18.65%32 042
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-3.02%13 452
MATCH GROUP, INC.1.83%11 765
WEIBO CORPORATION-20.24%3 588
BUMBLE INC.-15.06%2 460
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer