Toronto-based 1Password raises $620 mln, valuation more than triples

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Toronto-based 1Password said on Wednesday
it had raised $620 million in a funding round led by investment
firm ICONIQ Growth, which more than tripled its valuation, as
the cybersecurity startup aims for strategic acquisitions to
boost its growth.
Hollywood stars including Ryan Reynolds, Scarlett Johansson,
Robert Downey Jr. and Ashton Kutcher also participated in one of
the largest rounds in the security funding space that valued the
company at $6.8 billion.
The funding comes at a time the pandemic-driven
work-from-home trend nears two years, during which 1Password
more than tripled its headcount to cater to companies' increased
data security challenges.
The company expects to double its headcount of about 570
this year, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Shiner said, as it looks
to further capitalize on growing cybersecurity needs.
The 16-year-old company had raised $100 million in July last
year, valuing it at $2 billion, in a funding round backed by
Meta Platforms Inc and Spotify investor Accel
Partners.
1Password's technology makes it easier for employees to log
into their company systems, while providing employers visibility
into what apps workers download without permission from their IT
teams. When employees leave the company the tech makes it easy
to ensure they don't have access to the company systems.
1Password had started out as a consumer password management
app, and expanded into building a product for businesses in 2015
that now accounts for a large chunk of its revenue. Its roster
of clients includes IBM Corp, workplace messaging app
Slack and Shopify Inc.
It competes with companies including LastPass, NordPass and
SafeInCloud which also promise businesses and consumers secure
password management.
"Over the last couple of years, everybody has a higher level
of inherent stress just from what's going on in the world. And I
think we're starting to see some of the implications of that
from a security point of view," Shiner said.
In October, 1Password surveyed 2,500 North American adults
who work full-time primarily through computers and the results
showed that burned-out employees are a third less likely to
follow companies' security guidelines than other workers,
including downloading unapproved apps.
The company said Tiger Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners,
and Accel also joined the latest funding round. Tiger Global has
been heavily betting on tech startups to cash in on upcoming
market winners and potentially reap greater returns.
