Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:35 2022-11-09 pm EST
101.90 USD   +5.62%
02:22pTrending : Facebook Parent Meta to Cut 13% of Staff
DJ
02:20pTop Midday Gainers
MT
01:36pSector Update: Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Pummeled Wednesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : Facebook Parent Meta to Cut 13% of Staff

11/09/2022 | 02:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14:06 ET -- Meta Platforms Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Facebook and Instagram parent said it plans to cut 11,000 employees, or about 13% of its staff, across all businesses. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said he was over-optimistic about growth and overstuffed the workforce, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are Meta's first major job cuts since its inception in 2004. The company is also reducing office space, moving to desk sharing and extending a hiring freeze. Meta shares were recently up 6% at $102.23. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1421ET

All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
02:22pTrending : Facebook Parent Meta to Cut 13% of Staff
DJ
02:20pTop Midday Gainers
MT
01:36pSector Update: Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Pummeled Wednesday
MT
01:14pWall St slides as tight race in midterm election blurs outcome
RE
01:11pTwitter, social platforms could see spike in election misinformation
RE
01:07pUS Stocks Retreat as Markets Await Midterm Election Results
MT
12:49pMidday Report: US Equity Indices Retreat as Senate Control Hangs in Balanc..
MT
12:30pGlobal markets live: Walt Disney, Tesla, Microsoft, Netflix, Mondele..
MS
12:06pEU antitrust regulators about to charge Meta, sources say
RE
11:48aRoblox Corp shares fall on wider-than-expected loss
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 116 B - -
Net income 2022 24 610 M - -
Net cash 2022 35 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 256 B 256 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 96,47 $
Average target price 157,97 $
Spread / Average Target 63,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-71.32%255 795
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-38.24%25 067
MATCH GROUP, INC.-66.65%12 317
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-43.21%6 594
WEIBO CORPORATION-57.65%3 192
BUMBLE INC.-35.17%2 844