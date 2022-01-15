Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tsunami observed in American Samoa after Tonga volcano erupts

01/15/2022 | 03:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -An underwater volcano off Tonga erupted on Saturday triggering a tsunami warning for several South Pacific island nations, with footage on social media showing waves crashing into homes.

Tsunami waves were observed in Tonga's capital and the capital of American Samoa, a U.S.-based tsunami monitor said.

The eruption at 0410 GMT of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano, located about 65 km (40 miles) north of Nuku'alofa, caused a 1.2 metre tsunami, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said.

The agency said it continued to monitor the situation but no tsunami threat had been issued to the Australian mainland, islands or territories.

Tsunami waves of 2.7 feet (83 cm) were observed by gauges at the Tongan capital of Nuku'alofa and waves of 2 ft at Pago Pago, the capital of American Samoa, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

Fiji issued a tsunami warning, urging residents to avoid the shorelines "due to strong currents and dangerous waves."

Jese Tuisinu, a television reporter at Fiji One, posted a video on Twitter showing large waves washing ashore, with people trying to flee from the oncoming waves in their cars. "It is literally dark in parts of Tonga and people are rushing to safety following the eruption," he said.

The U.S.-based monitor later cancelled the warning for the U.S. territory of American Samoa.

Tsunami waves measuring 2 feet in height were observed by sea-level gauges at the capital of the U.S. territory of American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga, the U.S. monitor said.

The tsunami threat continues and sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents pose hazards along beaches in harbours, it said.

New Zealand's emergency management agency issued an advisory on tsunami activity for its north and east coasts with the areas expected to experience strong and unusual currents, and unpredictable surges at the shore.

On Friday, the volcano sent ash, steam and gas up to 20 km (12 miles) into the air, Tonga Geological Services said in a Facebook post. It has a radius of 260 km (160 miles).

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru, and Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by William Mallard and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
03:20aTsunami observed in American Samoa after Tonga volcano erupts
RE
01/14Philippines to acquire missile system from India for $375 million
RE
01/14Facebook's VR Oculus business probed by U.S. states
RE
01/14States ask U.S. court to reinstate Facebook antitrust lawsuit
RE
01/14Meta's Oculus Unit Under FTC-Led Antitrust Probe, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
01/14Facebook, Google CEOs aware of formal advertising market deal -- court filing
RE
01/14Facebook, Google CEOs aware of formal advertising market deal -- court filing
RE
01/14Spokesperson for facebook parent meta says its "non-exclusive bidding agreement" with g..
RE
01/14Google spokesperson says texas attorney general's allegation in suit that ceo approved ..
RE
01/14Gen Z investors shift focus from 'meme-stocks' to the 'metaverse,' report shows
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 39 932 M - -
Net cash 2021 65 029 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 923 B 923 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,29x
EV / Sales 2022 6,08x
Nbr of Employees 68 177
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 331,90 $
Average target price 402,68 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-1.32%923 266
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY24.29%48 855
MATCH GROUP, INC.-8.39%34 296
TWITTER, INC.-11.06%30 680
BUMBLE INC.-1.80%4 297
NEW WORK SE0.23%1 399