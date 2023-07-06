July 6 (Reuters) - Twitter is threatening legal action against Meta Platforms over its new Threads platform, Semafor reported on Thursday, citing a letter sent to the Facebook parent's CEO Mark Zuckerberg by Twitter's lawyer Alex Spiro.

"Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information," Spiro wrote in the letter.

Meta launched Threads on Wednesday as the social media firm looks to take on Elon Musk's Twitter by taking advantage of Instagram's billions of users.

Meta and Spiro did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)