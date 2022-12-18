Twitter prohibits users from promoting accounts on Facebook, Mastodon

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Twitter on Sunday said that it will
remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting
other social platforms and content that contains links or
usernames.
The move would impact content from social media platforms
like Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram, along with
Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post while allowing
cross-content posting, Twitter support said in a tweet.
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who recently invested in
social media platform Nostr, replied to the Twitter support post
with one word: "Why?". In a reply to another user posting about
the Nostr promotion ban, Dorsey said, "doesn’t make sense".
Short video-platform TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance Ltd,
was not included in the list.
Last week, Twitter disbanded its Trust and Safety Council, a
volunteer group formed in 2016 to advise the social media
platform on site decisions.
The policy change follows other chaotic actions at Twitter
since Elon Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, bought
the social network. He fired top management and laid off about
half of its workforce, while seesawing on how much to charge for
Twitter's subscription service Twitter Blue.
Musk also suspended the accounts of several journalists over
a controversy on publishing public data about the billionaire's
plane.
Musk reinstated the accounts after criticism from government
officials, advocacy groups and journalism organizations from
several parts of the globe on Friday, with some saying the
microblogging platform was jeopardizing press freedom.
(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)