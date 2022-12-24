Twitter restores suicide prevention feature after Reuters report

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has restored a
feature that promotes suicide prevention hotlines and other
safety resources to users looking up certain content, after
coming under pressure from some users and consumer safety groups
over its removal.
Reuters reported on Friday that the feature was taken down a
few days ago, citing two people familiar with the matter, who
said the removal was ordered by the social media platform's new
owner Elon Musk.
After publication of the story, Twitter head of trust and
safety Ella Irwin confirmed the removal and called it temporary.
Twitter was "fixing relevance, optimizing the size of the
message prompts and correcting outdated prompts," Irwin said in
an email to Reuters. "We know they are useful and our intent was
not to have them down permanently."
About 15 hours after the initial report, Musk, who did not
initially respond to requests for comment, tweeted "False, it is
still there." In response to criticism by Twitter users, he
also tweeted "Twitter doesn't prevent suicide."
The feature, known as #ThereIsHelp, places a banner at the
top of search results for certain topics. It has listed contacts
for support organizations in many countries related to mental
health, HIV, vaccines, child sexual exploitation, COVID-19,
gender-based violence, natural disasters and freedom of
expression.
By Saturday, the banner returned to searches about suicide
and domestic violence in multiple countries under terms like
"shtwt," shorthand for "self-harm Twitter."
Whether the feature had been restored for other categories
was not clear. The feature was not appearing for some search
queries that Twitter has previously said triggered it, such as
"#HIV."
Irwin did not immediately respond to a request for comment
on Saturday.
Twitter bans users from encouraging self-harm, though
consumer safety groups have criticized the company for allowing
posts that they say violate the policy.
On Saturday, tweets showing graphic imagery of people
cutting their arms appeared beneath banners on searches for
self-harm.
The disappearance of #ThereIsHelp had led some consumer
safety groups and Twitter users to express concerns about the
well-being of vulnerable users of the platform.
In part due to pressure from such groups, internet services
including Twitter, Alphabet's Google and Meta's
Facebook have for years tried to direct users to
well-known resource providers for safety issues.
In her email on Friday, Twitter's Irwin said, "Google does
really well with these in their search results and (we) are
actually mirroring some of their approach with the changes we
are making."
She added, "Google provides highly relevant message prompts
based on search terms, they are always current and are optimized
appropriately for both mobile and web."
Eirliani Abdul Rahman, who had been on a recently dissolved
Twitter content advisory group, said the disappearance of
#ThereIsHelp was "extremely disconcerting" and that completely
removing a feature to revamp it was unusual.
