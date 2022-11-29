Twitter rolls back COVID misinformation policy

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has rolled back a policy
that was aimed at tackling misinformation related to COVID-19 on
the social media platform, lending itself to the risk of a
potential surge in false claims even as cases rise in China and
some parts of the world.
The move also comes amid concerns of Twitter's ability to
fight misinformation after it let go about half of its staff,
including those involved in content moderation, under new boss
Elon Musk.
"Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing
the COVID-19 misleading information policy," according to an
update on its blog page. The update was first reported by CNN on
Tuesday.
The specific measures that Twitter will drop were not
immediately clear, and the company did not immediately respond
to a request to share more information.
At the onset of COVID in 2020, Twitter instated a number of
measures including labels and warning messages on tweets with
disputed information about the health crisis and a framework to
have users remove tweets that advanced harmfully false claims
related to vaccines.
Meta Platforms Inc-owned Facebook and Alphabet
Inc's YouTube services employed similar measures,
which are currently in place.
Meta in July sought the opinion of its independent oversight
board on changes to its current approach given the improvement
in authentic information sources and general awareness around
COVID.
Early this year, Twitter said that since March 2021 it had
stopped enforcing a "civic integrity policy" related to lies
about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Billionaire Musk took over Twitter on Oct. 27, paying $44
billion for the company, and has moved quickly to initiate a
number of changes to product and staff. Musk said on Oct. 29 he
would set up a content moderation council with "widely diverse
viewpoints".
(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)