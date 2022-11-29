Advanced search
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
2022-11-29
109.35 USD   +0.52%
01:33pTwitter rolls back COVID misinformation policy
RE
11:31aYahoo eyes retail stock trading in growth push - Axios
RE
11:01aWall Street flat as energy stocks limit declines in growth shares
RE
Twitter rolls back COVID misinformation policy

11/29/2022 | 01:33pm EST
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has rolled back a policy that was aimed at tackling misinformation related to COVID-19 on the social media platform, lending itself to the risk of a potential surge in false claims even as cases rise in China and some parts of the world.

The move also comes amid concerns of Twitter's ability to fight misinformation after it let go about half of its staff, including those involved in content moderation, under new boss Elon Musk.

"Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy," according to an update on its blog page. The update was first reported by CNN on Tuesday.

The specific measures that Twitter will drop were not immediately clear, and the company did not immediately respond to a request to share more information.

At the onset of COVID in 2020, Twitter instated a number of measures including labels and warning messages on tweets with disputed information about the health crisis and a framework to have users remove tweets that advanced harmfully false claims related to vaccines.

Meta Platforms Inc-owned Facebook and Alphabet Inc's YouTube services employed similar measures, which are currently in place.

Meta in July sought the opinion of its independent oversight board on changes to its current approach given the improvement in authentic information sources and general awareness around COVID.

Early this year, Twitter said that since March 2021 it had stopped enforcing a "civic integrity policy" related to lies about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Billionaire Musk took over Twitter on Oct. 27, paying $44 billion for the company, and has moved quickly to initiate a number of changes to product and staff. Musk said on Oct. 29 he would set up a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints". (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.37% 94.8 Delayed Quote.-33.69%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 0.20% 109.07 Delayed Quote.-67.66%
TESLA, INC. -1.49% 180.3978 Delayed Quote.-48.07%
