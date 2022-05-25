Twitter to pay $150 mln to settle with U.S. over privacy, security violations

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has
agreed to pay $150 million to settle allegations it misused
private information, like phone numbers, to target advertising
after telling users the information would be used for security
reasons, according to court documents filed on Wednesday.
Twitter's settlement covers allegations that it
misrepresented the "security and privacy" of user data between
May 2013 and September 2019, according to the court documents.
The company will pay $150 million as part of the settlement
announced by the Justice Department and the Federal Trade
Commission (FTC). In addition to the monetary settlement, the
agreement requires Twitter to improve its compliance practices.
The complaint said that the misrepresentations violated the
FTC Act and a 2011 settlement with the agency.
"Specifically, while Twitter represented to users that it
collected their telephone numbers and email addresses to secure
their accounts, Twitter failed to disclose that it also used
user contact information to aid advertisers in reaching their
preferred audiences," the complaint said.
Twitter's chief privacy officer, Damien Kieran, said in a
statement that with the settlement "we have aligned with the
agency on operational updates and program enhancements" to
protect user privacy and security.
Twitter is a free service that makes money primarily through
advertising. Billionaire Elon Musk, who is buying the service
for $44 billion, has criticized its ads-driven business model
and pledged to diversify its revenue sources.
"If Twitter was not truthful here, what else is not true?
This is very concerning news," Musk said in a tweet late on
Wednesday, commenting on the social media company's ad practices
and the fine.
U.S. officials pointed out that of the $3.4 billion in
revenue that Twitter earned in 2019, about $3 billion was from
advertising.
The company made $5 billion in revenue for 2021. It said in
a filing earlier this month that it had put aside $150 million
after agreeing "in principle" upon a penalty with the FTC.
"Twitter obtained data from users on the pretext of
harnessing it for security purposes but then ended up also using
the data to target users with ads," said FTC Chair Lina Khan in
a statement. "This practice affected more than 140 million
Twitter users, while boosting Twitter's primary source of
revenue."
The complaint also alleges that Twitter falsely said it
complied with the European Union-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy
Shield Frameworks, which bar companies from using data in ways
that consumers do not authorize.
Twitter's settlement follows years of fallout over the
privacy practices of tech companies.
Revelations in 2018 that Facebook, the world's biggest
social network, was using phone numbers provided for two-factor
authentication to serve ads enraged privacy advocates.
Facebook, now called Meta, similarly settled with the
FTC over the issue as part of a $5 billion agreement reached in
2019.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Katie Paul in Palo
Alto; Additional reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru;
Editing by Matthew Lewis, Bill Berkrot and Bernard Orr)