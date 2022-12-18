Advanced search
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
119.43 USD   +2.82%
01:46pTwitter will remove accounts created solely to promote other social platforms
RE
02:10aHeating restored in freezing Kyiv - Mayor Klitschko
RE
01:06aKeystone cleanup turns remote Kansas valley into a small town
RE
Twitter will remove accounts created solely to promote other social platforms

12/18/2022 | 01:46pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk photo and Twitter logo

(Reuters) - Twitter on Sunday said that it will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames.

The move would impact content from social media platforms like Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram, along with Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post while allowing cross-content posting, Twitter support said in a tweet.

The policy change follows other chaotic actions at Twitter since Elon Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, bought the social network. He fired top management and laid off thousands of employees, while seesawing on how much to charge for Twitter's subscription service Twitter Blue.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP. -4.57% 19.22 Delayed Quote.-62.63%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 2.82% 119.43 Delayed Quote.-64.49%
TESLA, INC. -4.72% 150.23 Delayed Quote.-55.24%
