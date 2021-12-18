Log in
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
Typhoon death toll in Philippines' Bohol province hits 49 - provincial governor

12/18/2021 | 11:04pm EST
Typhoon Rai aftermath in the Philippines

MANILA (Reuters) -At least 49 people have died in the central Philippine province of Bohol, which was hit hard by the powerful typhoon Rai that slammed into the country last week, provincial governor Arthur Yap said on Sunday, as relief operations continued.

The official death toll https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-feared-death-toll-typhoon-rai-rises-31-2021-12-18, however, was still at 31. The national disaster agency, when asked if they were aware of the Bohol numbers, said its operations unit was yet to receive an official report from its provincial unit.

In Bohol, communication lines and power supply remained unavailable two days after Rai pummelled it, Yap said. The province is home to some of the country's popular tourist destinations, such as the Loboc River, which overflowed.

"It is very clear that the damage sustained by Bohol is great and all-encompassing," he said in video posted on his Facebook account. "People have suffered greatly in terms of destroyed homes and agricultural losses."

He appealed for relief donations, especially drinking water.

Rai, among the deadliest of the tropical storms to strike the Philippine archipelago this year, made nine landfalls, with a massive trail of destruction also reported in the provinces of Cebu, Leyte, Surigao del Norte, including the popular Siargao surfing destination, and Dinagat Islands.

In Dinagat Islands in the south, where strong winds damaged about 90% to 95% of houses, 10 people had died, according to provincial chief information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo.

It was unclear if these deaths were included in the official tally from the disaster agency.

Rai has moved toward the South China Sea, but more than 400,000 people remained in temporary shelters, the disaster agency said in its Sunday morning update.

About 20 tropical storms hit the Philippines every year, usually causing floods and landslides.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 39 930 M - -
Net cash 2021 67 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 929 B 929 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,32x
EV / Sales 2022 6,08x
Nbr of Employees 68 177
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 333,79 $
Average target price 403,53 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.22.20%928 524
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%43 933
MATCH GROUP, INC.-16.23%35 853
TWITTER, INC.-20.46%34 375
BUMBLE INC.0.00%4 246
NEW WORK SE-25.00%1 331