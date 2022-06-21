U.S., Meta settle lawsuit over discrimination in housing advertising tool

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The United States and Facebook
owner Meta Platforms Inc have settled a lawsuit over a
housing advertising system that illegally discriminated against
Facebook users based on race and other characteristics, the
Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Tuesday.
In a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, the DOJ said
Meta encouraged advertisers to target users based on features
like race, religion, and sex, in violation of the Federal
Housing Act. That law prohibits discrimination in housing based
on such characteristics.
The DOJ said Meta used an algorithm to help advertisers find
Facebook users who share similarities with groups of
individuals. Meta must pay a $115,054 civil penalty, the highest
allowed under the law, according to the DOJ.
"Because of this ground-breaking lawsuit, Meta will — for
the first time — change its ad delivery system to address
algorithmic discrimination," Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney
for Manhattan, said in a statement.
As part of the settlement, Meta must stop using the housing
ads tool - known as "Special Ad Audience" - and develop a new
one by the end of 2022.
In a statement, Meta said it would also use the new system
for advertisements related to jobs and credit.
"Discrimination in housing, employment and credit is a
deep-rooted problem with a long history in the US, and we are
committed to broadening opportunities for marginalized
communities in these spaces and others," the company said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Luc Cohen in New York
Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Potter)