Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:27 2022-06-21 pm EDT
157.23 USD   -3.98%
03:03pMeta Platforms, US DOJ Reach Settlement Agreement on Facebook's Ad Delivery System
MT
02:32pU.S., Meta settle lawsuit over discrimination in housing advertising tool
RE
02:14pJustice Department Reaches Agreement with Meta Platforms Resolving Allegations of Discriminatory Advertising
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S., Meta settle lawsuit over discrimination in housing advertising tool

06/21/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The United States and Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc have settled a lawsuit over a housing advertising system that illegally discriminated against Facebook users based on race and other characteristics, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Tuesday.

In a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, the DOJ said Meta encouraged advertisers to target users based on features like race, religion, and sex, in violation of the Federal Housing Act. That law prohibits discrimination in housing based on such characteristics.

The DOJ said Meta used an algorithm to help advertisers find Facebook users who share similarities with groups of individuals. Meta must pay a $115,054 civil penalty, the highest allowed under the law, according to the DOJ.

"Because of this ground-breaking lawsuit, Meta will — for the first time — change its ad delivery system to address algorithmic discrimination," Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for Manhattan, said in a statement.

As part of the settlement, Meta must stop using the housing ads tool - known as "Special Ad Audience" - and develop a new one by the end of 2022.

In a statement, Meta said it would also use the new system for advertisements related to jobs and credit.

"Discrimination in housing, employment and credit is a deep-rooted problem with a long history in the US, and we are committed to broadening opportunities for marginalized communities in these spaces and others," the company said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Luc Cohen in New York Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
03:03pMeta Platforms, US DOJ Reach Settlement Agreement on Facebook's Ad Delivery System
MT
02:32pU.S., Meta settle lawsuit over discrimination in housing advertising tool
RE
02:14pJustice Department Reaches Agreement with Meta Platforms Resolving Allegations of Discr..
MT
12:10pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Hermes, Tesla, Apple, Intel, Visa...
09:58aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Risk appetite returns
05:27aGerman watchdog launches Google Maps investigation
RE
05:13aWedbush Drops Coverage of Alphabet, Meta Platforms, 13 Others Due to Analyst Departure
MT
05:09aFrench anti-trust body accepts Google pledges over remunerating news publishers
RE
05:06aGoogle resolves French copyright dispute over online content
RE
12:30aTencent forms 'extended reality' unit as metaverse race gathers steam - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 126 B - -
Net income 2022 32 348 M - -
Net cash 2022 50 962 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 443 B 443 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 77 805
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 163,74 $
Average target price 283,97 $
Spread / Average Target 73,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-51.32%443 133
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY19.15%45 090
TWITTER, INC.-12.59%28 823
MATCH GROUP, INC.-48.16%19 579
BUMBLE INC.-17.51%3 618
GREE, INC.-7.32%1 007