Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:27 2022-09-13 pm EDT
153.62 USD   -9.08%
04:02pU.S. Senator thinks Twitter and Facebook may need a license to operate
RE
02:51pTwitter whistleblower reveals employees concerned China agent could collect user data
RE
12:50pMeta Platforms Shares Tumble Amid Broadly Weaker Market
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Senator thinks Twitter and Facebook may need a license to operate

09/13/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed Twitter logo in this illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham, a Republican critic of social media companies like Meta's Facebook and Twitter, said on Tuesday that he wants create a way to regulate, and perhaps license, social media companies.

Graham said that he was working on a measure -- he did not say what form it would take -- with Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, and Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican. Graham could not be reached for further comment and Warren and Hawley did not immediately return a call for comment.

At a hearing to discuss security lapses at Twitter, Graham said the companies were allowed to become internationally powerful with few restrictions on what they could and could not do. He also expressed concern that the Federal Trade Commission seemed to have few tools in their regulatory toolbox to rein them in.

Social media platforms are not licensed and "you can't sue them," Graham said, noting "if you drive a car, you need a license, if you sell real estate, you need a license."

Graham's plan could include regulations that would put limits on what speech the companies could take down while also requiring them to be tougher about criminal use of the networks and foreign interference.

"If somebody takes your content down you'll have an appeal process," he said at a Congressional hearing on Tuesday.

Graham spoke at a hearing whose main witness is Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a famed hacker who served as Twitter's head of security until his firing. Mudge said some Twitter employees were concerned that the Chinese government would be able to collect data on the company's users.

Big tech companies appear to have few friends in Congress with Republicans angry about what they perceive as the companies stifling conservative voices while Democrats believe that foreign interference on Facebook contributed to former President Donald Trump's win in 2016.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
04:02pU.S. Senator thinks Twitter and Facebook may need a license to operate
RE
02:51pTwitter whistleblower reveals employees concerned China agent could collect user data
RE
12:50pMeta Platforms Shares Tumble Amid Broadly Weaker Market
MT
11:52aNew Wave film director Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91
RE
11:51aNew Wave film director Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91
RE
11:48aMeta Platforms Down Nearly 8%, Worst Performer in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 So Far Tod..
DJ
05:07aDuckDuckGo, Mozilla and others support Klobuchar bill in rein in big tech
RE
01:24aFROM BLOCK TO BLUE TICKS : How China became big business for Twitter
RE
09/12Ukraine calls for more Western arms after Russia pullback
RE
09/12U.N. investigator says Facebook provided vast amount of Myanmar war crimes information
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 B - -
Net income 2022 26 681 M - -
Net cash 2022 39 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 454 B 454 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
EV / Sales 2023 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 168,96 $
Average target price 222,69 $
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-49.77%454 088
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-12.21%35 312
TWITTER, INC.-4.19%31 639
MATCH GROUP, INC.-52.33%17 839
BUMBLE INC.-17.34%3 627
GREE, INC.9.80%1 132