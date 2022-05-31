Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/31 05:02:22 pm EDT
195.32 USD   +0.10%
05:11pU.S. Supreme Court blocks Texas law restraining social media companies
RE
04:34pMeta Platforms Changing Ticker Symbol to META
DJ
04:33pMeta Platforms to trade under 'META' ticker from June 9
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Texas law restraining social media companies

05/31/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington

May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a Texas law that bars large social media companies from banning or censoring users based on "viewpoint," siding with two technology industry groups that have argued that the Republican-backed measure would turn platforms into "havens of the vilest expression imaginable."

The justices, in a 5-4 decision, granted a request by NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which count Facebook, Twitter and YouTube as members, to block the law while litigation continues after a lower court on May 11 let it go into effect.

The industry groups sued to try to block the law, challenging it as a violation of the free speech rights of companies, including to editorial discretion on their platforms, under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

Conservative Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch issued a written dissent, while liberal Justice Elena Kagan said she would have denied the industry groups' request.

The Texas law was passed by the state's Republican-led legislature and signed by its Republican governor. Its passage comes as U.S. conservatives and right-wing commentators complain that "Big Tech" is suppressing their views. These people cite as a prominent example Twitter's permanent suspension of Republican former President Donald Trump from the platform shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters, with the company citing "the risk of further incitement of violence."

The law, formally known as HB20, forbids social media companies with at least 50 million monthly active users from acting to "censor" users based on "viewpoint," and allows either users or the Texas attorney general to sue to enforce it.

In signing the bill last September, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, "There is a dangerous movement by some social media companies to silence conservative ideas and values. This is wrong and we will not allow it in Texas."

The industry groups said the state's law would unconstitutionally allow for government control of private speech. Restricting the platforms' editorial control, the groups said, "would compel platforms to disseminate all sorts of objectionable viewpoints - such as Russia's propaganda claiming that its invasion of Ukraine is justified."

"Instead of platforms engaging in editorial discretion, platforms will become havens of the vilest expression imaginable: pro-Nazi speech, hostile foreign government propaganda, pro-terrorist-organization speech, and countless more examples," they added. (Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.29% 2275.24 Delayed Quote.-22.46%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.76% 193.64 Delayed Quote.-41.99%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
05:11pU.S. Supreme Court blocks Texas law restraining social media companies
RE
04:34pMeta Platforms Changing Ticker Symbol to META
DJ
04:33pMeta Platforms to trade under 'META' ticker from June 9
RE
04:33pMETA PLATFORMS : to Change Ticker Symbol to 'META' on June 9 - Form 8-K
PU
04:25pMeta Platforms to trade under 'META' ticker from June 9
RE
04:14pMeta Platform to Complete Facebook Transformation Next Week, Adopting 'META' Ticker Sym..
MT
04:06pMeta Platforms, Inc. to Change Ticker Symbol to 'META' on June 9
PR
11:05aApple-Apps-Top-10
AQ
08:55aJPM says Meta will become Broadcom's next billion-dollar customer
RE
05/27Immersion Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Meta Platforms
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 127 B - -
Net income 2022 32 535 M - -
Net cash 2022 46 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 528 B 528 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
EV / Sales 2023 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 77 805
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 195,13 $
Average target price 286,17 $
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-41.99%528 085
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY5.48%38 576
TWITTER, INC.-7.06%30 646
MATCH GROUP, INC.-39.63%22 802
BUMBLE INC.-14.38%3 755
GREE, INC.6.02%1 220