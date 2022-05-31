U.S. Supreme Court blocks Texas law restraining social media companies

May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked
a Texas law that bars large social media companies from banning
or censoring users based on "viewpoint," siding with two
technology industry groups that have argued that the
Republican-backed measure would turn platforms into "havens of
the vilest expression imaginable."
The justices, in a 5-4 decision, granted a request by
NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry
Association, which count Facebook, Twitter and
YouTube as members, to block the law while litigation
continues after a lower court on May 11 let it go into effect.
The industry groups sued to try to block the law,
challenging it as a violation of the free speech rights of
companies, including to editorial discretion on their platforms,
under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.
Conservative Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil
Gorsuch issued a written dissent, while liberal Justice Elena
Kagan said she would have denied the industry groups' request.
The Texas law was passed by the state's Republican-led
legislature and signed by its Republican governor. Its passage
comes as U.S. conservatives and right-wing commentators complain
that "Big Tech" is suppressing their views. These people cite as
a prominent example Twitter's permanent suspension of Republican
former President Donald Trump from the platform shortly after
the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his
supporters, with the company citing "the risk of further
incitement of violence."
The law, formally known as HB20, forbids social media
companies with at least 50 million monthly active users from
acting to "censor" users based on "viewpoint," and allows either
users or the Texas attorney general to sue to enforce it.
In signing the bill last September, Texas Governor Greg
Abbott said, "There is a dangerous movement by some social media
companies to silence conservative ideas and values. This is
wrong and we will not allow it in Texas."
The industry groups said the state's law would
unconstitutionally allow for government control of private
speech. Restricting the platforms' editorial control, the groups
said, "would compel platforms to disseminate all sorts of
objectionable viewpoints - such as Russia's propaganda claiming
that its invasion of Ukraine is justified."
"Instead of platforms engaging in editorial discretion,
platforms will become havens of the vilest expression
imaginable: pro-Nazi speech, hostile foreign government
propaganda, pro-terrorist-organization speech, and countless
more examples," they added.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)