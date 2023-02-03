U.S. federal judge denies U.S. FTC request to stop Meta from acquiring virtual reality content maker
02/03/2023 | 10:02pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge issued a public ruling on Friday evening that denies a request by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to stop a plan by Meta Platforms Inc to buy virtual reality content maker Within Unlimited, nixing regulators' attempt to block the deal over concerns it would reduce competition in a new market.
The ruling had been issued in a sealed form earlier this week.
