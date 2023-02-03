Advanced search
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-03 pm EST
186.53 USD   -1.19%
U.S. federal judge denies U.S. FTC request to stop Meta from acquiring virtual reality content maker
RE
02/03S&P 500 Posts Weekly Climb Led by Communication Services, Technology Sectors as FOMC Slows Rate Increases
MT
02/03U.S. antitrust agency preparing lawsuit against Amazon - WSJ
RE
U.S. federal judge denies U.S. FTC request to stop Meta from acquiring virtual reality content maker

02/03/2023 | 10:02pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge issued a public ruling on Friday evening that denies a request by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to stop a plan by Meta Platforms Inc to buy virtual reality content maker Within Unlimited, nixing regulators' attempt to block the deal over concerns it would reduce competition in a new market.

The ruling had been issued in a sealed form earlier this week.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 122 B - -
Net income 2023 24 418 M - -
Net cash 2023 28 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 489 B 489 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,77x
EV / Sales 2024 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 85,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 186,53 $
Average target price 196,49 $
Spread / Average Target 5,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.56.86%489 118
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-0.28%39 097
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP7.37%15 069
MATCH GROUP, INC.26.71%14 683
WEIBO CORPORATION25.89%6 189
BUMBLE INC.27.55%3 613