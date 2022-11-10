Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:31 2022-11-10 am EST
109.42 USD   +7.83%
11:16aU.S. judge hearing FTC case against Facebook won't quash subpoena for Sequoia
RE
09:47aRosenblatt Cuts Price Target on Meta Platforms to $104 From $114, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
09:19aMETA : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. judge hearing FTC case against Facebook won't quash subpoena for Sequoia

11/10/2022 | 11:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Facebook app logo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge hearing a big antitrust case against Meta's Facebook declined on Thursday to quash a subpoena that the government had sent to Sequoia Capital seeking its analyses of Instagram and WhatsApp before they were acquired by Meta.

The Federal Trade Commission, which has filed a lawsuit asking the judge to force Meta to sell Instagram and WhatsApp, had sought depositions of one current and one former Sequoia executive.

The FTC, in court papers, describes Sequoia's Roelof Botha as a lead investor in Instagram shortly before Meta bought it while it says Jim Goetz is a retired Sequoia partner who helped negotiate the WhatsApp acquisition.

Sequoia had argued in court filings that the depositions were "unduly burdensome and not proportional to the needs of this case."

In a brief hearing, Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said: "I'm going to deny the motion to quash." He urged the parties to return to court if they failed to agree on how long the depositions would be.

The FTC filed a lawsuit in 2020 asking a court to undo then-Facebook's acquisitions of Instagram for $1 billion in 2012 and WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014. It said that the company acted illegally to maintain its social network monopoly.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
11:16aU.S. judge hearing FTC case against Facebook won't quash subpoena for Sequoia
RE
09:47aRosenblatt Cuts Price Target on Meta Platforms to $104 From $114, Maintains Neutral Rat..
MT
09:19aMETA : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
06:51aA jailed Hong Kong lawyer defies Beijing's campaign to subjugate the city
RE
06:31aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Rivian Automotive P..
MT
01:40aCambodian PM to give luxury watches as ASEAN summit souvenirs
RE
11/09EU to Charge Facebook Owner Meta Over Anti-competitive Practices on Marketplace
MT
11/09U.S. election misinformation limited, not stopped, on social media -experts
RE
11/09Communications Services Down After Disney Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
11/09Stocks Sink Ahead of Final Midterm Election Results
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 116 B - -
Net income 2022 24 620 M - -
Net cash 2022 35 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 269 B 269 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 101,47 $
Average target price 157,37 $
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-69.83%269 053
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-43.44%24 384
MATCH GROUP, INC.-67.53%11 993
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-46.57%6 204
WEIBO CORPORATION-60.46%2 980
BUMBLE INC.-38.19%2 713