  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:55 2022-07-27 pm EDT
169.85 USD   +6.72%
U.S. sues to stop Facebook from buying virtual reality firm Within

07/27/2022 | 02:12pm EDT
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission asked a court on Wednesday to temporarily stop Facebook parent Meta Platforms from buying virtual reality content maker Within Unlimited, according to a court filing.

The FTC, which filed an unrelated antitrust lawsuit against Facebook in 2020, argued in the document filed on Wednesday that Facebook is a "global technology behemoth," noting it owns a number of popular apps, including Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

The agency argued that the acquisition of Within by Facebook would "tend to create a monopoly" in the market for virtual reality-dedicated fitness apps. Within has a popular fitness app called "Supernatural." Facebook agreed to buy Within in 2021.

Facebook did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Within, founded in 2014, creates original content for virtual reality. It describes itself as "the premier destination for cinematic virtual reality."

Investors include venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, investment company Temasek, and movie makers like Disney, 21st Century Fox, Annapurna Pictures and Legendary Pictures, its website says. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 5.81% 168.89 Delayed Quote.-52.68%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 2.03% 102.07 Delayed Quote.-35.58%
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 124 B - -
Net income 2022 31 264 M - -
Net cash 2022 49 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 445 B 445 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,19x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 77 805
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 159,15 $
Average target price 260,17 $
Spread / Average Target 63,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-52.68%445 082
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY17.49%46 289
TWITTER, INC.-8.98%30 276
MATCH GROUP, INC.-48.24%19 549
BUMBLE INC.-3.22%4 244
GREE, INC.-1.42%1 058