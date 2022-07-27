U.S. sues to stop Facebook from buying virtual reality firm Within

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission asked a court on Wednesday to temporarily stop
Facebook parent Meta Platforms from buying virtual
reality content maker Within Unlimited, according to a court
filing.
The FTC, which filed an unrelated antitrust lawsuit against
Facebook in 2020, argued in the document filed on Wednesday that
Facebook is a "global technology behemoth," noting it owns a
number of popular apps, including Instagram, Messenger and
WhatsApp.
The agency argued that the acquisition of Within by Facebook
would "tend to create a monopoly" in the market for virtual
reality-dedicated fitness apps. Within has a popular fitness app
called "Supernatural." Facebook agreed to buy Within in 2021.
Facebook did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Within, founded in 2014, creates original content for
virtual reality. It describes itself as "the premier destination
for cinematic virtual reality."
Investors include venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz,
investment company Temasek, and movie makers like Disney, 21st
Century Fox, Annapurna Pictures and Legendary Pictures, its
website says.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler)