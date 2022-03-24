U.S tech giants face tough new rules as EU countries, lawmakers clinch deal

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google,
Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft
may have to change their core business practices in
Europe as EU countries and EU lawmakers on Thursday clinched a
deal on landmark rules to curb their powers.
France, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency,
said in a tweet that there was a provisional agreement after
eight hours of talks.
EU industry chief Thierry Breton said in a tweet that the
deal would ensure fair and open digital markets.
"What we want is simple: fair markets also in digital. Large
gatekeeper platforms have prevented businesses and consumers
from the benefit of competitive digital markets," EU antitrust
chief Margrethe Vestager, who proposed the rules just over a
year ago, said in a statement.
"This means that the time of long antitrust cases, during
which the authorities were lagging behind the big tech
companies, is over," said EU lawmaker Andreas Schwab, who had
steered the debate in the European Parliament.
The Digital Markets Act (DMA) sets out rules for online
gatekeepers - companies that control data and platform access.
It will cover gatekeepers in online intermediation services,
social networks, search engines, operating systems, online
advertising services, cloud computing, video-sharing services,
web browsers and virtual assistants.
Under the DMA, the tech giants will have to make their
messaging services interoperable and provide business users
access to their data. Business users would be able to promote
competing products and services on a platform and reach deals
with customers off the platforms.
The rules prohibit the companies from favoring their own
services over rivals' or preventing users from removing
pre-installed software or apps.
The DMA will apply to companies with a market capitalisation
of 75 billion euros, 7.5 billion euros in annual turnover and at
least 45 million monthly users.
Companies face hefty fines up to 10% of their annual global
turnover for breaching the rules and as much as 20% for repeat
offences.
Apple, which has lobbied intensively against the DMA,
reiterated its worries.
"We remain concerned that some provisions of the DMA will
create unnecessary privacy and security vulnerabilities for our
users while others will prohibit us from charging for
intellectual property in which we invest a great deal," it said
in a statement.
Google, which also cranked up its lobbying in the last year,
echoed the same sentiments.
"While we support many of the DMA's ambitions around
consumer choice and interoperability, we're worried that some of
these rules could reduce innovation and the choice available to
Europeans. We'll now take some time to study the final text,
talk with the regulator and work out what we need to do to
comply," it said in a statement.
