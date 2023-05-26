Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:03:04 2023-05-26 am EDT
254.21 USD   +0.60%
07:27aUK Regulator Says Meta Has Offered to Limit Its Use of Other Business' Advert Data -- Update
DJ
06:48aUK Competition Watchdog Seeks Input on Meta's Commitments to Address Business Data Collection Concerns
MT
06:48aUK Regulator Says Meta Has Offered to Limit Its Use of Other Business' Advert Data
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK Regulator Says Meta Has Offered to Limit Its Use of Other Business' Advert Data -- Update

05/26/2023 | 07:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joe Hoppe


The U.K. competition regulator said Friday that Meta Platforms has offered to limit use of other businesses' advert data, which it believes could address its competition concerns, and it will consult before making a final decision.

If the Competition and Markets Authority accepts, competing advertisers would be able to opt out from their ad data being used by Meta in the Facebook Marketplace.

The CMA said its preliminary view is that the offer from Meta addresses its concerns and it is now consulting on the proposed commitments before deciding whether to accept them. The consultation will close on June 26.

The CMA said Facebook-owner Meta has offered commitments not to use competitors' advertising data for its Facebook Marketplace classified ad service. It will also restrict the use of ad data for developing Meta products available in the U.K. that are in competition with other advertisers.

If the CMA accepts the commitments, competing advertisers would be able to opt out from their ad data being used by Meta in the Facebook Marketplace. Accepting the commitments would also avoid the pursuit of a potentially lengthy investigation and would lead to earlier changes that would benefit businesses and consumers, the regulator said.

"Reducing the risk of Meta unfairly exploiting the data of businesses who advertise on its platform for its own competitive advantage could help many U.K. businesses who advertise there," said Michael Grenfell, executive director of enforcement at the CMA.

The regulator first launched its investigation in June 2021 into arrangements which it said appeared to enable Meta to use ad data from businesses using its advertising services to develop and improve its own products in competition with those same advertising customers.

Meta is the largest supplier of digital display advertising in the U.K., earning 4 billion to 5 billion pounds ($4.93 billion-$6.16 billion) from U.K. advertising in 2021.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-23 0726ET

All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
07:27aUK Regulator Says Meta Has Offered to Limit Its Use of Other Business' Advert Data -- U..
DJ
06:48aUK Competition Watchdog Seeks Input on Meta's Commitments to Address Business Data Coll..
MT
06:48aUK Regulator Says Meta Has Offered to Limit Its Use of Other Business' Advert Data
DJ
06:21aUK competition regulator says Meta offers to limit use of ad data
RE
05/25Twitter likely to quit EU code against disinformation, EU official says
RE
05/25Explainer-Why are Nvidia's shares soaring and what is its role in the AI boom?
RE
05/25Most of Guam without power, water after Typhoon Mawar exits
RE
05/25META : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
05/25Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES as of 05/25/2023 - 3:15 p.m.
DP
05/25Hungary gets EU's OK to amend Russian nuclear plant contract
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 126 B - -
Net income 2023 30 495 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 648 B 648 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,93x
EV / Sales 2024 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 77 114
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 252,69 $
Average target price 267,61 $
Spread / Average Target 5,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.109.98%647 577
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-24.28%29 775
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-12.20%12 179
MATCH GROUP, INC.-18.92%9 367
WEIBO CORPORATION-19.93%3 602
BUMBLE INC.-20.52%2 302
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer