UK poised to ditch plans to empower tech regulator - FT

May 3 (Reuters) - Britain is poised to shelve plans to
provide statutory powers to a new technology regulator, in a
blow to global efforts to curb the dominance of internet
companies, including Google and Facebook, the
Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/39yW8DG on Tuesday.
The government's new legislative program is not expected
to include a bill to provide statutory underpinning to the
digital markets unit that is based within the Competition and
Markets Authority (CMA), the FT reported, citing people briefed
on the situation.
The CMA and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and
Sport did not immediately respond to a request for comment by
Reuters.
The UK announced in 2020 a plan to set up the digital
markets unit in order to impose a new competition regime to
prevent Google and Facebook from using their dominance to push
out smaller firms and disadvantage consumers. (https://reut.rs/3vYunfo)
The Queen’s Speech due on May 10, which will outline the
government’s legislative program for the coming year, is not
expected to include a bill that would provide the unit with
statutory powers, the FT reported.
The CMA had called for tougher rules to check the dominance
of tech giants in 2020, a year after it began a probe into the
influence of the U.S. platforms and how they collected and used
personal data and consumers' interest. (https://reut.rs/3LG8xDQ)
In 2019, Google and Facebook accounted for nearly 80% of the
UK's digital advertising spending of about 14 billion pounds
($17.5 billion), helped by their large user and data bases and
deep pockets, the CMA had said.
($1 = 0.7985 pounds)
