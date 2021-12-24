UK regulator shows more assertive posture in blocking Facebook purchase of Giphy

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Britain's move to block
Facebook-owner Meta Platform Inc's acquisition of Giphy
signaled a new determination to scrutinize digital deals.
Meta on Thursday appealed the ruling by the Competition and
Markets Authority, which said the 2020 deal must be unwound and
Giphy sold as a going concern.
The November decision was the first time the regulator had
blocked an acquisition by a major tech company.
Under the leadership of Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli, the
CMA has stepped up its scrutiny of "big tech," and in particular
Facebook and Google, which dominate digital advertising.
Coscelli has set up a digital markets unit, and he wants it
to be backed up by new legislation.
Competition lawyer Peter Broadhurst, partner at Crowell &
Moring, said Coscelli thought there had been historic
under-enforcement in digital markets.
"He sees merger control as a quick-win way that the CMA can
do something about that," he said, adding that the regulator was
testing the limits of its jurisdiction and reasoning.
"My view is that they are happy to push those boundaries
until they get slapped down by the court," he said. "That's
their way of working out where the boundaries are."
Facebook points out that Giphy has no presence, employees,
offices or revenues in Britain, and it had not launched its
fledging advertising business in the country.
The CMA, which stresses that its process is independent,
said the deal was firmly in its remit. It noted that UK users
look for 1 billion GIFs a month on Giphy, and 73% of the time
they spend on social media was on Meta's Facebook, Instagram and
WhatsApp.
Notably, the CMA was concerned about the potential Giphy had
to enter the display advertising sector, even though it had not
done so in Britain. The CMA said it wanted to preserve any
competitor or potential competitor given the dominance of Meta's
social networks.
AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson said the CMA acted
because it felt there was potential for Facebook and Giphy to
some day become direct competitors. "Tech bosses (will seek to)
work out exactly how strong these regulators' muscles are and
whether the decision will set a precedent other regulators will
seek to follow," Hewson said.
Broadhurst said the CMA had gone farther in pursuing this
argument than ever before.
"This will cause quite a lot of uncertainty for companies
trying to do deals where the parties don't actually compete, but
maybe could do in the future - particularly where one of them
may be big in its own market," he said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)